Response from Bollywood star Kangana Ranauts, Tamil and Telugu versions of Thalaivii to hit theaters







Kangana Ranaut

Image credit: AFP

Kangana Ranaut was finally granted a reprieve after yesterday appealing to cinema owners across India to allow Thalaivii to be shown in theaters. Multiplex juggernaut PVR Cinemas has agreed to screen Tamil and Telugu versions of the film, while news is still pending on whether cinema owners will provide screen space for the Hindi version of Thalaivii. Kangana Ranaut in ‘Thalaivii’

Image Credit: Instagram.com/kanganaranaut

Ranaut posted a statement on her Instagram last night thanking the multiplex, while reposting a message she received from PVR Cinemas. PVR’s decision to screen the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film is a beacon of hope for the Thalaivii team as well as all those filmmakers who are waiting to rush to their favorite multiplex channel for a cinematic experience, Ranaut wrote, adding : I am personally moved by the kind words used for me and the Thalaivii team The actress had not given up hope of finding a screen for the Hindi version of the film to be released as well. Hope that with discussions and a passion for the theatrical experience we can come together to find a solution so that the Hindi version can also find love and appreciation on the big screen @pvrcinemas_official, did- she adds. A day earlier, Ranaut had released a statement through her Instagram Stories, which she followed with a video post where she explained how the creators of Thalaivii rejected offers to release the film on a streaming platform. and have chosen to support cinemas in these stressful times. deploying the film in theaters on September 10. However, she says she was heartbroken to learn that none of the multiplexes were willing to show her film, which is based on the life of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalitha. Ranaut blamed the bullying by big movie studios that had made deals with multiplexes in India, currently operating at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, to give space for their big releases price and neglect the smaller films. The actress further added that Thalaivii has a budget of Rs 900million and that this is a story that deserves to be seen on the big screen. His appeal ultimately drew a positive response from PVR Cinemas to screen the regional language version of the film. Thalaivii is one of the most anticipated films. Furthermore, Ms. Kangana Ranauts’ acting prowess and stellar box office pull are well established facts. We thank the Thalaivii team for providing a 4 week theatrical window for its Tamil and Telugu versions. We are delighted to be able to play Thalaivii in Tamil and Telugu in our theaters, however, we are disappointed that for the Hindi version, the Thalaivii team decided to only offer a 2 week window. We would like to call on Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Mr. Vishnu Induri and Mr. Shailesh Singh to maintain a uniform 4 week window in all language versions and thus allow all cinemas in the country to present Thalaivii to the public, on the big screen, the statement. of PVR read. Ranaut had spoken earlier about the difference between releasing the Hindi version over a shorter period. In these times, we must support each other and not intimidate or twist our arms; it’s our basic right to recoup the cost of our film, which we did, we can have a two week window for the hindi version, but for the south we have a four week window, but the multiplexes are gang against us and stop our exit there as well, Ranaut said earlier, calling the move unjust and cruel. Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Sanon, Sai Tamhankar in ‘Mimi’

Image Credit: Netflix

With the pandemic still a reality in India, several production houses have chosen to release their films on a streaming platform instead, with projects such as Shershaah, Mimi and Toofan being recent examples. Thalaivii tells the life story of Jayalalithaa, retracing her journey as an actress at a young age to become the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-star-kangana-ranauts-appeal-answered-tamil-telugu-versions-of-thalaivii-to-release-in-cinemas-1.82046361 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos