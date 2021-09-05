On September 2, actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack. There has been a wave of grief on social media from fans, friends and colleagues of the late Indian film industry actor. International star John Cena also mourned Shukla’s death.

John Cena shares photo of Sidharth Shuklas on Instagram a day after his funeral

On Saturday, WWE star John Cena took to his Instagram account to share a photo of Sidharth Shukla. Cena follows a no-caption rule for all of his Instagram posts and this one was no different. Indian fans took to the comments section to thank Cena for dedicating an article to Sidharth.

Some were also surprised that Cena knew about Sidharth Shukla. However, this isn’t the first time the wrestler has shared a post related to Bigg Boss 13. In 2020, ahead of the Bigg Boss 13 final, Cena extended his support for runner-up Asim Riaz by sharing his photo.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla who won Bigg Boss 13 enjoyed tremendous popularity after the show. He was last seen on the show Broken but beautiful season 3 which marked its digital debut.

