Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Fun With Her “World”

Hyderabad: Looks like Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of her weekend, as she cherished family time with her parents and sister Karisma Kapoor at her father Randhir Kapoor’s house in Bandra, Mumbai.

Bebo took her Instagram account and posted a pic where she can be seen posing for the perfect family photo with her father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor. Sharing the photo, she wrote “My world (sic),” with a red heart-shaped emoticon in the caption.

Earlier in the morning, Kareena, who is one of the most active celebrities on social media, shared an adorable photo with her son Taimur Khan. The selfie shows Kareena donning a white t-shirt that says “Heart Breaker” as she poses with her son making cute expressions in the photo. Along with the snap, Bebo wrote, “What’s on my Tim t-shirt? You ”, with red heart-shaped emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the job front, Kareena, who recently launched her book “The Pregnancy Bible”, is set to make her producer debut with director Hansal Mehta’s yet to be titled thriller.

She will also star in the film and co-produce it with Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena will also be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in ‘3 Idiots’. Besides Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the film. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, “Laal Singh Chaddha” is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 Oscar-winning film “Forrest Gump”, which starred Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.