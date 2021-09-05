Delhi police arrest actress Leena Maria Paul for allegedly supporting her partner in fooling people





Delhi Police’s Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) arrested actress Leena Maria Paul, who is the girlfriend of Rohini prison inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar, for allegedly supporting her partner in fooling people.

Sukesh was arrested for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh, the former promoter of Fortis Healthcare, for Rs 200 crore. Police said Sukesh was taken to a Delhi court on Saturday and taken into custody for 16 days. “We have also arrested Leena under the Maharashtra Organized Crime Control Act (MCOCA), and now further investigations are underway,” said a senior police official. Previously, Aditi Singh had filed an FIR, alleging that she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as the legal secretary who had promised to help her with her husband’s affairs. I was assured that the central government would be interested in working with my husband after he appointed him industrial advisor on committees related to Covid; he asked me to contribute to the party fund and assured to organize a meeting with the former Minister of Law or the Minister of the Interior, said Aditi Singh in his FIR. Another CP Singh had said earlier that Aditi Singh had filed an FIR with the special cell and the case had been transferred to the EOW. We found out that Sukesh was carrying out an extortion racket using cell phones from inside the prison. We had arrested Sukesh from Rohini prison. Others we arrested include his two associates Pradeep Ramdanee and Deepak Ramnani, two prison officials, Deputy Superintendent Subhash Batra and Deputy Prison Superintendent Dharam Singh Meena, Komal Poddar, who is a principal at RBL in Connaught Place. , and his two associates Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula. Aditi claimed in her FIR that she, on behalf of her husband, had tried to contact various government agents to ask them to let her husband serve the country at the time of an unprecedented health crisis. I received a call on June 15 of last year from a landline number (011-233 ***). At the other end was a man who introduced himself as a legal secretary. He told me that he was calling me following the instructions from the highest authority office and that he had been asked to help and support us. Shivinder was engaged in health care; the government would be interested in working with him as an advisor to industry on committees related to Covid, as indicated in my letters to the office of the highest authority, she said. The complainant alleged that the man called again from a landline and that the Truecaller app showed that the number belonged to a senior official in the Prime Minister’s Office. The man allegedly asked him to go to the party office or the North Block to meet the former Minister of Justice or the Minister of the Interior. He assured me that they also wanted my husband to be released as soon as possible so that he could help with the health care situation. After several appeals and assurances, a man, posing as India’s legal secretary, asked me to contribute to the party fund, like everyone else they worked with the first time. He also gave the number of another man, who took the names of several companies, which he said were under their protection, she claimed in her FIR.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-police-arrest-actor-leena-maria-paul-7490519/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos