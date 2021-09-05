Pankaj Tripathi’s Daughter Is Part of BTS ARMY, Likes K-Drama Actors: “She Doesn’t Watch Any Indian Actor” | Bollywood





Pankaj Tripathi has revealed that his daughter is a fan of K-pop group BTS. The South Korean group consists of seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. These days, she only likes BTS and Korean actors; Hindustan mein uska kaha mann hai (She doesn’t watch any Indian actor), Pankaj told a leading daily in a recent interview. Not only his daughter, but his wife, Mridula, are also enjoying a good deal of K-Dramas now. She also watches Korean shows with my daughter now, he added. My wife and daughter want to go to Korea to meet these K-Drama actors and K-pop singers. I don’t know why but they are very well known. I tell them both that they are the heroes of a small country; we are the heroes of a bigger country, they should focus on us (laughs), said Pankaj. In recent years, BTS has seen an increase in the number of fans in India. Recently, on the birthday of BTS member Jungkook, a group of Indian BTS fans rented billboards and broadcast messages for the singer. This year, the K-pop group also shared messages with fans nationwide through numerous interviews. Speaking to Hindustan Times, BTS assured fans that they will try to visit India. We cannot be grateful enough for you to listen to our music. We sincerely hope that the situation will improve soon. Please stay strong and we hope you will have energy while listening to our music! If we can see each other safely and the opportunity presents itself, of course we would love to play in India, Jin said. Also read: When Pankaj Tripathi choked back tears while talking about his idol Manoj Bajpayee Meanwhile, Pankaj recently met his idol and friend Manoj Bajpayee. The latter took to Instagram and shared a photo taken from the reunion. An evening with my old friend and senior #Vineetkumar and our very dear @pankajtripathi at this last (pankaj) place !! What a great host, Pankaj and Mridula are !! #biharifood #bihariactors #bihariconversation, he said.

