Former Coronation actor taken in handcuffs by police during anti-vax protest
A former Coronation Street actor was pictured being taken away in handcuffs by police during an anti-vaxxers protest in London.
Sean Ward, who played Callum Logan in the ITV soap opera, was seen walking in the middle of two officers, who each held one of his arms.
The 33-year-old, dressed in black pants and a white t-shirt, walked with his mouth open and stared at the ground, the Mirror reported.
Shocking images were also posted on Twitter by a member of the public, showing around six police officers surrounding the actor and trying to arrest him.
Metropolitan Police said they did not comment on the individual arrests and it is currently unclear why Sean was apprehended by officers,
Four police officers were injured as those opposing Covid vaccines staged protests across London on Friday.
The demonstrations began in Canary Wharf, where protesters attempted to storm the building where the Covid shots were approved.
The Mirror reports that Sean was one of hundreds of protesters who gathered outside the headquarters of the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
He earlier shared a video on his Instagram story that showed him standing at the top of the stairs near the entrance to Canary Wharf tube station, filming as hundreds of people walked his way.
He wrote over it: “Kids don’t need an jab to prove us wrong” [sic]
The crowd was followed by police.
In a second video, he said in a voiceover: “So we are in the MHRA building. We have two people inside the building.”
Pointing the camera at a woman, he continued, “It’s Ellie, she’s hurt from the vaccine, she wants to tell her story to the MHRA. Will they listen? We’ll find out.
“The police have completely blocked the doors, don’t let anyone in.”
He added: “MHRA, we want answers.”
Before sharing his videos, he posted an image on Instagram encouraging people to join the protest.
He said, “Canary Wharf tube station will be the first meeting point. Be prepared. All black, no banners, no megaphones.”
He added in the caption: “Bring a sandwich. We might be there for a while”
Less than a month ago, he took part in a protest at ITV and BBC studios in White City.
Metropolitan Police posted updates about the protest on Twitter.
The force said: “We have officers attending a demonstration outside a commercial building in Cabot Square in Canary Wharf. A number of officers are on the scene, guarding the entrance to the building.
Officers also continue to witness a separate group protest at Canary Wharf along Bank Street. Arrests have been made and units remain at the scene.
Sean appeared on Coronation Street for a year between 2014 and 2015.
Salvation’s character, Callum, was a drug dealer and the father of Kylie Platt’s son, Max.
After starting a relationship with Kylie’s sister-in-law, Sarah, Callum began to terrorize the family.
But Kylie killed him with a key when she caught him attacking Sarah.
The Mirror has reached out to representatives for Sean for comment.
