



Krysten Coombs won the British badminton team’s second medal in Tokyo, the former Game Of Thrones actor made his successful Paralympic debut for the sport. Dwarfed 30-year-old Coombs lost the opening set to Brazilian Vitor Goncalves Tavares but rose to claim a passionate victory – winning a tight third set 21-16 to seal the victory. Coombs won his first international medal in 2008, and after more than a decade of self-funding his career through a part-time job at Ikea and an acting appearance on Games of thrones, obtained funding from the National Lottery in 2018. “This bronze is the pinnacle,” he said. “This is why I have been there for 14 years, the experience, the journey I have taken to reach the highest level and participate in these Games. Winning a bronze medal – it all came true. It’s incredible.” Coombs was inspired by Game Of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage as a child, who he said was the first person with his illness he had ever seen playing leading and serious roles on screen. Years later, he joined him in the hit series as an extra, and he hoped the exposure to be at the Paralympic Games would make him a similar role model. “I would like to think that now, I am in the same position as Peter Dinklage, I can inspire other children with achondroplasia and other types of dwarfism at home that there is a journey, a life and that you can be successful. “ Earlier on Sunday, the British men’s wheelchair basketball team won their fourth bronze medal of the last five Games. The team have never made a final at the Paralympic Games and lost a lead against Japan on Friday to cost them a chance to win the gold medal, but they dug deep to secure victory over the Spain and stand on the podium. This was a commendable result considering their coach was unable to make it to Tokyo at the last minute, after testing positive for Covid-19, leaving player Gaz Choudhry to take on the dual role at these Games. He did, however, manage the bronze medal match to perfection. GB was just two points clear at halftime, but his team speech kicked off an inspired performance in the third quarter, edging Spain 22-10, to give them enough lead to keep a score final of 68-58.

