The Faces have recorded 14 songs since their reformation | Entertainment

The Faces have recorded 14 songs since their reformation
Kenney Jones says the Faces have recorded 14 tracks since they reunited.
It was revealed over the summer that the reformed rockers of “Stay With Me” – drummer Kenney, guitarist Ronnie Wood and singer Sir Rod Stewart – were back in the studio to put on music, and now Kenney. revealed that the new material is a mix of unearthed unreleased songs and new material they wrote.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said, “We’ve done about 14 songs, it’s a mix of stuff we’ve never released that is worth releasing and there is some new stuff that is really. wonderful. Rod writes the lyrics and he’s really excited about it. “
Kenney also opened up about the Faces live plans, revealing that the group are planning to play several massive gigs and are considering venues such as The O2 in London and Maddison Square Garden in New York City.
He added, “Whether or not we’re going to do a big extended tour, that remains to be seen. What we have decided is to do some really big shows like The O2, Maddison Square Garden, other big venues in America. ,
“Nothing fancy on stage, just bring The Faces back live.”
Prior to playing drums in Faces, Kenney was a member of Small Faces with Steve Marriott, Ronnie Lane and Jimmy Winston, Ian McLagan replacing Winston as the group’s keyboardist in 1966.
He has just released ‘Small Faces – Live 1966’, the first live recording of Small Faces, on his own label Nice Records.
And Kenney has been going through his music archives for other lost gems, and he says that between him and Ronnie Wood, they’ve discovered almost 100 lost songs.
He said, “Ronnie found about 90 pieces of music and I found about 50 pieces of music, some are whole pieces, some aren’t, some are just pieces.”
