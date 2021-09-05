Kunal Kapoor says actors are “helpless puzzle pieces”





Hyderabad: He made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with ‘Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities’ opposite Tabu in a director by renowned painter MF Husain. Kunal Kapoor has been in the industry for 17 years and has featured in popular Hindi films such as “Rang De Basanti”, “Bachna Ae Haseeno”, “Don 2”, “Dear Zindagi” in addition to “Raag Desh” for n to name a few. – Advertising –

Between 2018 and 2020, he only featured in a handful of Hindi-language films like “Gold” and “Koi Jaane Na ‘before entering the OTT space with“ The Empire ”. Speaking of whether it was a conscious choice to slow down, the actor explains. “As an actor, unless you’re not at the top, I feel like… actors are very helpless pieces of the puzzle,” said Kunal, who served as an assistant director on the set of the film. “Aks” from 2001. Hyderabad News click here for more information on Hyderabad The 43-year-old said: “People think actors are very powerful but I don’t think that’s true because someone writes the content for you and comes to you with a script and then someone produces, directs and gives music… which might or might not be successful. Then someone comes out and eventually the audience likes it or doesn’t like it… The only thing you do is the choices you make at the level of the script. Kunal, who “loves” to be on film sets, explained why he doesn’t get seen much on the big screen. “Unfortunately the scripts I received weren’t exciting as they are roles that I have played before or very similar roles or I was not thrilled with the content so if I had the choice, I would be on film sets 24 × 7 because I love movie sets and I would act every day, ”he said. “But unfortunately the content that comes to me is not the kind of content that I appreciate,” he added. Almost two decades, his journey in Bollywood is “interesting” as Kunal likes to call it.

“There have been ups and downs like in every actor’s career. There have been some great opportunities and then there were some bad opportunities. There were times when you felt a lot of success and there were times of failure too, but I wouldn’t be anywhere else, “the actor said. Kunal, who trained for an acting career under the direction of British-born Indian theater director and teacher Barry John, loves being in the movies. “This is the place that I appreciate the most. I like to be in the movies. I like to tell stories. Whether it’s an actor, a screenwriter, a producer and hopefully a director, this is the place where I want to be and tell stories, ”he said. actor, who plays the role of Babur in “The Empire”, broadcast on Disney + Hotstar.

