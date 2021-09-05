‘Mumbai Diaries: 11/26’ actor Satyajeet Dubey recalls horror of 2008 terrorist attacks | Web Series News





Bombay: Actor Satyajeet Dubey, who is set to appear in the upcoming “Mumbai Diaries: 11/26” web series, recalls his experience in Mumbai during the 2008 terrorist attacks. Recalling the horror, Satyajeet said: “It was my second year in Mumbai. And on my way home after dinner, a police van passed by and told everyone to go home and stay there. “inside. And of course, then all of us saw the horror unfold before our eyes. One of my neighbors was killed in the CST shooting. It was heartbreaking when his body arrived.” Of the upcoming web series, the actor said, “Mumbai Diaries: 11/26 is a medical thriller based on the terrorist attacks of 11/26 from the perspective of doctors at a public hospital, whole medical staff, what they went through while trying to save the lives of many people. It also presents the struggles doctors go through, their own personal battles, their anxieties, their fears and keeping a brave front to continue their duties. “ In the series, Satyajeet will play the role of a doctor who battles a condition called impostor syndrome. Opening on the same, he shared, “I play a doctor called Ahaan Mirza. He has a condition called impostor syndrome. I have researched it extensively to make it a part of Ahaan’s personality. Plus, we took part in medical workshops to understand the procedures we will be performing on set and the medical jargon. “ “Thank you to Dr Sheikh, our constant guide, who taught us everything we need to do to play the role of the doctor with credibility,” added Satyajeet. The thriller drama series directed by Nikkhil Advani, also features Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary, among others. “Mumbai Diaries: 11/26 ″ is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on September 9, 2021.

