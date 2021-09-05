Kristen Stewart Spencer – The Hollywood Journalist





For those of us who admired the talents of Kristen stewart since she was not even a teenager yet, it is a joy to be able to share that the portrait of the 31-year-old woman princess diana in Pablo Larrain‘s Spencer – which had its world premiere in Venice on Friday and its North American premiere in Telluride on Saturday – is truly the fulfillment of his formidable promise and will almost certainly earn him the first Oscar nomination of his career. Larrain previously made another impressive film about an iconic 20th century woman in crisis, 2016 Jackie, imagining what life was like Jacqueline Kennedy (played by Natalie Portman) behind closed doors the day after the murder of her husband. Here he focuses on Diana’s fragile mental state over a Christmas weekend, 10 years after her relationship began with Prince charles, shortly before its termination. Stewart brings as much to the role of Diana as any actress could. Doning the perfect costumes, hair and makeup, she nails the accent, delivery, attitude, posture and manners of the iconic royal. And, frankly, she probably understands as well as any young woman alive today what it is like to be constantly living under a microscope through her twenties, thanks to the sudden mega-star and the interest of the paparazzi who accompanied the dusk film franchise and his rumored relationship at the time with his co-star. (Diana didn’t have to deal with social media; Stewart did.) Many are fed up with the British monarchy, with what Prince harry and Meghan markle and The crown and the tabloids. But those who try this film will find it an interesting addition to the conversation. As written by Steven knight, Spencer is a mix of Hitchcock films about haunted women. As Rebecca, it presents an assistant who is supposed to be useful but actually leads the protagonist to the brink (Timothy Spall replace Judith Anderson‘s Mrs. Danvers); As Suspicion, it features a woman who believes her husband (Jack Farthing plays cold and cheats on Prince Charles) actively works against her; and like Popular, it features a problematic stepmother (Stella Gonet’s Queen elizabeth ii is as impenetrable as Leopoldine Constantinis Madame Sébastien). The film is presented on the screen as “a fable of a true tragedy”. But it’s really, like Tom quinn, the head of Spencer Neon distributor, said during an intro ahead of Saturday’s screening at Telluride’s Galaxy Theater, a “ghost story,” albeit with – spoiler alert – a happy ending, of sorts. As was the case with Jackie, Spencer is so much about her central performance that Academy members may end up neglecting the broader writing, direction and image, while nominating her for Best Actress, Costume Design (Jacqueline West) and the original score (Jonny greenwood) – and, in this case, perhaps the cinematography (Claire Mathon) and makeup / hairstyle too.

