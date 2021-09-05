Daniel Craig star to be first Hollywood film to be released in Gujarati

Daniel Craig’s next film No time to dieis one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The upcoming 007 film has suffered a number of setbacks due to the COVID situation, but that hasn’t dampened fan excitement a bit. However, Universal Pictures India recently took Indian fan excitement to the next level with its latest announcement. Fans have learned that in addition to being released in English and Hindi, Daniel Craig’s main character will also be released in Gujarati and that’s not all, the film will be released a week before in India than that of the US release. United.

“No time to die” in Gujarati

The enthusiasm of Indian fans for Daniel Craig’s upcoming actor knows no bounds. Universal Pictures India has released the trailer for the film in Gujarati, informing fans that there will be a Gujarati version of No time to die also. The film will be the first Hollywood film to be released in Gujarati.

The long-awaited film will be released in India a week before its big screen release in the United States. No time to die will be released in India on September 30, along with the UK. The film will be the 25th film in the franchise and it will be Craig’s last performance as the iconic U16 agent. Watch the Gujarati trailer here.

Before No time to die releases, the creators of 007 decided to take an in-depth look at Daniel Craigs James Bond’s journey. Bond films starring Daniel Crag as an M16 agent include Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale, Skyfall, Specter, etc. The short 45 minute function will be called Being James Bond. The feature will also contain footage from Daniel Craig’s discussions with the film’s producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael GWilson.

Daniel Craig recently made headlines after becoming the highest paid actor. Variety has revealed that the actor dominates other industry players with his $ 100 million contract for the next two installments of Knives Out with Netflix, released in 2019. The actor will reprise his roles in the films on two conditions. One being that Daniel Craig must star in both sequels and that the films must have the minimum budget of the first film.

The actor also made headlines after mentioning that if his children inherited his wealth, it would be unpleasant. The Bond actor has said he wants to give most of his money. He has two daughters, one with his wife Rachel Weisz and the other with his ex, Fiona Loudon.

(Image credits: 007-Twitter)