‘Sundown’ review – The Hollywood Reporter

Michel Franco’s mission is not to provide comfort. The Mexican author’s pithy reflections on class, cruelty, and the cold, hard truth of mortality are as rigorous in their stripped-down style as they are in their refusal to soften the impact of an endlessly gloomy worldview. In the director’s first English-language film in 2016, Chronic, Tim Roth played a hospice worker whose selfless dedication to his job only partially obscures the punitive psychological cost of being surrounded by death. In Franco’s new film, To sleep, Roth is a more enigmatic figure, a wealthy Briton strangely numb with the loss and trauma suffered by his family, for reasons only revealed in the final scenes.

In Franco’s polarizing provocation of last year, New order, the obscene privilege and corruption of the super-rich are overthrown by a bloody revolution not even by far nicer or gentler. The wealthy protagonist this time – one of the heirs to a multibillion-pound English slaughterhouse and hog-producing empire, in sharp symbolism that will escape no one – seems indifferent to every agonizing turn of events. that happens to his loved ones. And yet, in Roth’s impassive performance, there is a clear sense of something terrible that gnaws at him, of a man with nothing more to give as he separates himself from his past and drifts into a indolent life in a place where pleasure and violence exist side by side.

To sleep The bottom line

A sinister twilight.

Place: Venice Film Festival (Competition)

To throw: Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios, Henry Goodman, Albertine Kotting McMillan, Samuel Bottomley, Jess Godines

Director-screenwriter: Michel Franco 1 hour 23 minutes

The opening seems deceptively untroubled by Franco’s standards, almost like a White lotus riff less social satire. Sure, Alice Bennett (Charlotte Gainsbourg) answers work calls and takes pills when she’s not on a massage table at a posh Acapulco resort, and Roth’s Neil looks a little moody under the blazing sun on a boat. But at least college-aged kids Colin (Samuel Bottomley) and Alexa (Albertine Kotting McMillan) seem to be having a good time, chilling out with margaritas, and watching a cliff-diving exhibit in which daredevil locals risk their lives. for advice from the tourist public. . It is only gradually that it becomes apparent that Alice and Neil are not actually husband and wife but siblings.

When Alice receives a distressing call from England saying their mother has been rushed to hospital, she insists they all leave immediately. But before they even get to the airport, another call informs them that she is dead. As they rush to board modified flights, Neil announces that he left his passport behind, insisting that they continue without him and that he will take the next available flight.

His disappointment is immediately evident when he takes a cab and returns not to the resort but to a simple hotel in town near the public beach, suggested by his eager but shady taxi driver, Jorge (Jesús Godines). Neil keeps the comedy going on Alice’s frantic phone calls, making sympathetic noises while telling her that his passport is gone and that he must wait until after the weekend to get to the Consulate for a temporary replacement. He declines Alice’s offer to ask family lawyer Richard (Henry Goodman) to step in to speed up the process, but promises he will be there in time to help his distraught sister and children during the funeral. .

Instead, Neil begins a sleepy ritual of walking to the crowded beach each day, subsisting on beers and the occasional plate of seafood as the water laps at her feet. He seems to have checked mentally until a flirtation with kiosk worker Berenice (Iazua Larios) drifts into sex and low-key romance. Even the shocking experiences of violence and crime don’t seem to bother him too badly – not when a gunman rushes to shore on a jet ski and shoots a man standing a few feet away, and not when he returns to his hotel room to find his stolen belongings.

Detachment is so deeply ingrained in Roth’s characterization that you have few clues left when you speculate on its causes. When an enraged Alice returns to Mexico with Richard after the funeral, Neil makes no effort to apologize or explain why he stayed and actually went into hiding. Alice already ran the family business without any contribution from her brother, and he willingly cedes his share of the estate in exchange for a monthly stipend. In a small role that makes you wish she had more screen time, Gainsbourg brings a welcome jerk of static interference to the drama with Alice’s rage and frustrated misunderstanding quickly turning into contempt.

At the same time, Franco – refraining as always from any use of non-diegetic music – injects a sense of subdued dread through occasional outbursts of ominous ambient buzz. Yet the violence that explodes halfway is vicious and shocking, steering the story on a different curve as tragic events put Neil in legal hot water, amplified by unflattering coverage in the UK press back to the country.

A quietly hostile encounter with Colin and Alexa further cements his estrangement from the fractured family, and only Richard, in a professional capacity, remains involved. But the director gets a little heavy when Neil begins to have visions of slaughtered pigs, which suggests his distaste for family wealth and privileges without really expanding on that idea.

Despite the tight runtime of less than 90 minutes, the film’s relentless nature grows more sour and thankless as it goes on. Continuing his collaboration with Belgian cinematographer Yves Cape, Franco frames the action often from a cold retreat into mid-range shots that echo the emotional austerity of Roth’s impressive and sustained performance. However, this approach also means that despite the dark tingle of suspense running through the story, its protagonist remains aloof, even when valid motivation for his behavior is discovered in the grim final scenes.

Franco is a very disciplined filmmaker who is nothing if not consistent in style, tone and thematic range. As a character study of a man with good reason to wean himself from the very basic human instinct of hope and to learn, even at personal cost, not to care for anyone or anyone. nothing, To sleep texture gains in its austere setting in a bloodstained seaside playground. But of all the director’s films to date, this one is perhaps the most airless.