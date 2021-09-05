Spectacular Bollywood draws crowds at Godiva Festival 2021





A spectacular Bollywood event drew crowds as the sun shone on day three of the 2021 Godiva Festival. Coventry’s popular music event is back this year after a hiatus from last year’s pandemic, and crowded crowds filled War Memorial Park to enjoy a weekend of fun. This year, the Coventry City of Culture Trust is presenting a specially commissioned Bollywood show alongside super producer Steel Banglez on the main stage, as well as UK artists from Bangadeshi appearing as part of this year’s event. Read more: Live updates from Godiva Festival 2021 Spread over 5 stages, audiences have the opportunity to enjoy some of the biggest names in British Asian music such as Bambi Bains, Panjabi MC, Steel Banglez, Kanika Kapoor and Mumzy Stranger. The sun was shining when Panjabi MC appeared on the main stage and put on a captivating and energetic set for the crowd. Bhuvika Dutti, a student from Warwick, commented that Panjabi MC is one of my favorite artists of all time, so being able to see him live (so close to my home) was amazing. The War Memorial Park came alive to the sound of dhol drums and the greatest Bollywood tunes. The Panjabi MCs ensemble included the famous Bollywood song Balle Balle which was greeted with roars of cheers from the crowd. See all photos here: Alongside the performers, Bhangra dancers dressed in vibrant blue and gold costumes complimented the upbeat ensemble. The festival was hailed by the South Asian community for having diversified its set list. Aroosa Khan, a photographer from Coventry, said the Godiva Festival is such a huge event on its own. However, the inclusion of South Asian artists makes the festival appealing to far more people. This year’s set-list shows the diversity and inclusion that Coventry represents. The inclusion of the Bollywood Jam is ahead of this year’s UK City of Culture, hosted by Coventry. Festival goers on social media were enjoying the spectacular Bollywood that the Godiva Festival had to offer. A user on Twitter wrote Loving the Bollywood Jam while a user on Facebook posted The Bollywood Jam is amazing! So good to see everyone having fun after the year we’ve had. I have always loved how Coventry is this huge melting pot of different cultures, ethnicities and religions. On Saturday September 4, Bambi Bains took to the Next Stage to perform a medley of his most popular songs. Accompanied by a DJ and accompanying dancers, she put on a fiery spectacle for the crowd. Steel Banglez set the main stage on fire the same day. Keep up to date with all the latest local news with our daily newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coventrytelegraph.net/news/coventry-news/bollywood-spectacular-draws-crowds-godiva-21489292 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos