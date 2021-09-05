Seemingly broken finger scanners cause huge save at Disney park





Fingerprint readers were reinstalled at Walt Disney World theme parks recently after being temporarily disabled last year due to the ongoing pandemic. This morning, however, it looks like fingerprint readers were experiencing technical difficulties, causing a huge backup when Disney’s Hollywood at Park Studios opened. Related: Here’s The REAL Reason Disney World Has Fingerprint Scanners According to WDW Daily News on Twitter, fingerprint readers were not working at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this morning and guests were unable to enter the park, causing a huge backup: So apparently the scanners are not working properly and there is a comeback at Disneys Hollywood Studios right now. Maybe bringing back the finger scan wasn’t such a good idea So apparently the scanners are not working properly and there is a comeback at Disneys Hollywood Studios right now. Maybe bringing back the finger scan wasn’t such a good idea pic.twitter.com/XXbS3sASvk – WDW Daily News (@WDWDailyNews) September 5, 2021 Related: Trying To Avoid Germs At Disney World? Don’t scan your finger when you enter! Katie, another Disney World guest in attendance at Hollywood Studios, also took to Twitter to share her frustrations, writing: Cool, Hollywood Studios is having trouble connecting to the front door touchpoints and were all stuck here. Cool, Hollywood Studios is having trouble connecting to the front door touchpoints and were all stuck here. – Katie (@KatelynGee) September 5, 2021 The good news is that it looks like fingerprint scanners are now working and guests are allowed into Disney’s Hollywood studios, though there are still long lines at the door: Update: they’re finally bringing people in now. Still long lines but at least people can get in Update: they’re finally bringing people in now. Still long lines but at least people can get in – WDW Daily News (@WDWDailyNews) September 5, 2021 It looks like the park is now operating normally, but stay tuned to Inside the Magic for the most recent information regarding fingerprint scanners at Walt Disney World Resort. Are you at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today? Did you encounter any problems with the fingerprint scanners when the park opened? Let us know in the comments below. If you’re looking to book a vacation to Disney World, be sure to contact your travel agent and start planning today. If you aren’t yet working with a travel agent, be sure to contact our friends at Academy Travel, who will be with you every step of the way in planning your magical Disney vacation.

