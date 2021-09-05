FSU College of Film Arts ranks among the best in the country





As all of Florida State University returns in person, a lot has changed on campus compared to last year. However, the FSU College of Film Arts be on the Top 25 American Film Schools the list is not one of them. The Hollywood Reporter, one of the film industry’s leading publications, ranked FSU No.15, after a ranking of No.19 in 2018. Reb Braddock, dean of the College of Motion Picture Arts, issued a statement on the jump. We’re always proud when The Hollywood Reporter recognizes our excellence, and it’s especially gratifying to have climbed four spots to 15th this year, Braddock said. Credit always goes to our excellent faculty, and of course our very talented and hardworking alumni, who continue to leave the FSU mark on the industry. In the 2021 edition of the Top 25, The Hollywood Reporter ranked the FSU higher than in previous years due to the rise in esteem in the industry through its commitment to facilities and a network of alumni. very tight. They also spotlighted FSU Motion Picture Arts alumni, The Maze Runner director Wes Ball, and Stillwater producer Jonathan King. The Hollywood Reporter rates schools on their measures of success, including the quality of faculty, facilities, filming equipment, and graduate accomplishments. FSU’s Torchlight Center is unlike any other. Braddock spoke about the newly installed new soundstage, saying the latest soundstage in their new Torchlight installation includes a virtual production volume of 70 feet long by 16 feet high. Major projects produced by the film school include Rachel by Professor Victor Nunez, Courtroom 3H by Professor Antonio Mendez Esparza and Invisible History: Middle Floridas Hidden Roots and Daring Women Doctors: 19th Century Physicians by Professor Valerie Scoon. FSU Film School is considered an industrial-grade production studio, according to FSU faculty. With writers’ rooms, sound stages, post-production sites, animation laboratories and projection rooms, the school has everything imaginable. When FSU was ranked No.19 in 2018, The Hollywood Reporter capitalized on FSU’s ability to get great gigs from film school alumni on shows like Stranger Things, Scandal, South Park and The Good Place and in companies like ILM. [Industrial Light & Magic], Marvel and JibJab. Three years later, The Hollywood Reporter is now able to capitalize on the facilities as well as the way Reb Braddock runs his university. Former FSU student Matt Lopez, who wrote the remake of Father of the Bride directed by Andy Garcia, has been highlighted by The Hollywood Reporter. FSU doesn’t just teach the technical aspects of filmmaking, as many other programs do, Lopez said. Students are steeped in the traditions of world cinema, from Kubrick to Kurosawa. The state of Florida has also seen a number of students earn elite accolades. Taylor Ross, Chase Davis, Costa Karalis and Jack Owen were officially invited to the Cannes Film Festival to screen their films, with Alex McFry and William Stead given the same opportunity just over a year ago. In 2020, Skyler Theis and Will ONeal were both semifinalists in the Student Oscar Documentary competition, and Ryan Joiner and Landon Watford were both semifinalists in a pool of less than 100 students. Additionally, Shae Demandt was one of 19 student filmmakers from around the world in 2019 to win a Student Academy Award. The list goes on. The students, faculty and staff who make up the College of Motion Picture Arts continued their legacy by making Hollywood’s 25 Best Reporters list for a second year.

