Bollywood movies to watch that define and honor the word ‘teacher’





September 5 is a day of celebration and appreciation for those who bestow upon us wisdom and knowledge. Schools and colleges observe the celebration of Teachers’ Day in India. Along with the restrictions on mass gatherings, watching films that are an ode to teachers is also a way to celebrate and honor the teachers in your life. Bollywood is home to many films redefining the meaning of the word “Teacher” in the most complex yet subtle way. From an unconventional teacher at Rani Mukerjee Hichki to a determined and courageous teacher in Super 30, these teachers have reinvented the image of teachers in the country. Take a look at these five best Bollywood movies to watch on Teachers’ Day 2021. 1. Hichki Addressing a variety of topics at once, Siddharth Malhotra’s 2018 drama Hichki introduced the country with an unconventional teacher. Suffering from Tourette’s syndrome, Mrs. Naina Mathur played by Rani Mukerjee gets a job in an Elite school as a teacher where she faces doubts about her condition. However, that changes quickly when she turns her weakness into her greatest strength, inspiring her children to follow in her footsteps along the way. The film is based on Brad Cohen’s Front of the Class. 2. Pathshaala The musical drama Paathshaala left an impressionable mark on young people in 2010. Led by Milind Ukey, the cast included some of the most talented and biggest stars in Bollywood at the time with Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, Nana Patekar and Sushant Singh. The film tells the heartwarming story of a new teacher named Rahul (Shahid Kapoor) who strikes a chord with his children and fights for them after realizing the school’s mistaken motives and monetary inclinations. 3.Super 30 Biographical drama by Hrithik Roshan Super 30 in 2019 was a huge success for many reasons. Getting into a new avatar, Roshan’s acting chops were put to the test in the film as he told the inspiring story of a teacher running a Super 30 program so his less fortunate students could enter. IIT in Patna. The film was directed by Vikas Bahl. 4.Taare Zameen By A Bollywood Classic, The Critically Acclaimed Film Taare Zameen By recounted the plight of a dyslexic child trying to fit into ruthless society. However, a cheerful and understanding teacher (Aamir Khan) teaches him to stand out on his own. The heartfelt story of a student and teacher is a must-see on Teachers’ Day 2021. The film was directed by Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte and was released in December 2007. 5.Iqbal The endearing portrayal of a teacher’s unwavering and absolute faith in his student in Nagesh Kukunoor’s 2005 drama Iqbal is worth making the top five list. Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Shreyas Talpade and Naseeruddin Shah, the film follows the story of a retired coach trying to become a deaf, speechless boy in the Indian cricket team. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. 6. Dangal One of the greatest teachers in a person’s life is their parents. True to the idea, the 2016 Aamir Khan star’s biopic redefined the definition of a teacher by fighting against all odds to make her daughters the first world-class Indian wrestlers. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is a perfect sports drama to watch on this occasion with his parents. 7. 3 idiots Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 drama was one of the biggest hits of the year, telling the endearing tale of three friends. The film forced viewers to realize the true goal of education and success. He also introduced us to one of Bollywood’s most iconic teachers, namely Virus, akaDr. VirusSahastrabuddhe. 8. Principal Hoon Na Directed by Farah Khan, the 2004 film introduced us to Sushmita Sen as the avatar of an ideal teacher. Depicting the crazy days of college and the youthful shenanigans, the film also features high octane action scenes. The film received positive reviews and its songs were highly regarded. 9. Mohabbatéine Reliving the days of staying in a hostel, the musical drama directed by Aditya Chopra follows the story of a professor who returns to his university, known for its ruthless director, to reinvent the strict rules. However, along the way, he helps three students realize their true love. The film was highly regarded by audiences in 2000. 10. Black Considered one of the greatest films of Rani Mukerjee’s career, Amitabh Bachchan starred Black in 2005, melt everyone’s hearts. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film tells the heartbreaking story of a blind and mute girl trying to go to college. However, Amitabh Bachchan helps him reach his full potential despite all the obstacles that stand in his way. IMAGE – INSTAGRAM BY SAMTHEBEST & CINEPHILE, TWITTER BY HRITHIK ROSHAN

