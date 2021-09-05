Harry and Meghan “dangerously close to yesterday’s news”, warns Hollywood producer | Royal | New

GB News host rejects Prince Harry for his Hollywood lifestyle

Last week they were hit hard by a decision by UK television regulator Ofcom that Piers Morgan’s criticism of Meghan on Good Morning Britain did not exceed the bar and deserved sanctions. Now the couple face issues across the Atlantic where their star power could wane.

High and dry: Meghan and Harry in their London time

“Harry and Meghan hated in Hollywood!” proclaimed the American Globe magazine last week. It’s a shockingly sensational report, but one that struck a chord with some in Tinseltown. Eyebrows were raised when Harry and Meghan weren’t at former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party last month, across the country in Martha’s Vineyard, despite Meghan having given birth to the couple’s second child, Lilibet Diana, just nine weeks earlier.

Obama and Harry at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 … Where is their relationship today?

And resentment would mount against the duo who secured a £ 112million Netflix production deal, a £ 20million Spotify podcast deal and a lucrative publishing deal when they moved to the United States. “It left a bad taste in the mouths of stars who have worked their entire lives to reach the top,” said an entertainment industry insider.

May 19, 2018: Their popularity has plummeted since

“They’re dangerously close to yesterday’s Hollywood news,” says one veteran producer. “They haven’t done anything yet, so they have no credibility beyond announcing the Netflix deal.” They added, “Not all celebrities can be monetized.” The pair are taunted in the new HBO cartoon series Max The Prince. Meghan is described as a has been reduced to appearing on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, with Harry working in Los Angeles as a masseur.

The Sussexes fled Britain for a new life in California, arriving in March 2020. They were immediately welcomed into the Hollywood elite, invited to parties with Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey, and loaned out a Beverly Hills mansion by movie mogul Tyler Perry. “They seem to exist in a much healthier place, away from the toxicity that has also caused them so many mental health problems,” said the couple’s unofficial biographer Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom. This “toxicity” has been attributed to the royal family and the palace “institution” who reportedly expressed concerns over the color of their unborn baby Archie’s skin, cut Harry’s funding and left Meghan feeling suicidal.

Piers Morgan doesn’t get the ‘toxicity’ the Sussexes criticize, never hesitating to voice his point of view

But some wonder if the former Suits star earned her Hollywood princess status. “It’s not Grace Kelly,” says the producer. “Princess Grace was an Oscar-winning actress in classic movies. Meghan opened Case 24 from the Deal Or No Deal game show and had a little cable TV series.”

Meghan in Suits with her co-star Patrick J. Adams – her highest achievement on television

Harry and Meghan are closely following in the footsteps of the Obama family with TV and book offerings. After the Obamas both wrote memoirs, Harry signed a contract to write his own. But Meghan’s children’s book The Bench has been attacked for resemblance to The Boy On The Bench by British author Corinne Averiss. Averiss later said she saw no similarities.

Meghan’s growing interest in American politics, perhaps with her eyes on the White House, has also alienated millions of Americans, who despise her “awakened” liberal views and thinly veiled ambition. But a US poll last year found that 70 percent of those polled were “not very interested” or “not at all interested” in the pair.

“No Grace Kelly” …

Even their charity work has drawn criticism, as the royal couple appear to have an opinion on all social issues. “Harry and Meghan’s grandiose, comfortable and caring comments on the situation in Afghanistan, the disaster in Haiti and the new Covid variants are another example of them trying to set up some sort of alternative awakened royal family,” he said. Harry’s biographer Angela Levin said.

Meghan recently launched her 40×40 charity initiative, urging women to volunteer 40 minutes of their time to mentor other women returning to work – a move scorned by skeptics who wondered if anything worthwhile could be achieved in 40 minutes. “Meghan Markle’s 40×40 project is more of an attempt to stay relevant than to really help women,” said social commentator Lauren Chen. Meghan enlisted help from Adele and Stella McCartney, but Chen said: “It’s not clear if they have any ideas that could help the average woman.”

It’s time to do some real work, critics say … a mainstream can give them some support