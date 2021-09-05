Actors who played Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the “Harry & Meghan” Lifetime Movies





When it comes to the Royal Family, every repeat outfit, baby-bump appearance, and lip-reading analysis becomes instant fodder for public consumption. Suffice to say, when real the drama is unfolding, it seems like everyone can talk about it. Like anything that catches this level of media attention, Lifetime quickly jumps onto the topic. This Labor Day, the television channel will present its third Harry and Meghan film — with a third group of actors as the couple. In case you’re unfamiliar with the films, each featured different people representing the Sussexes. “We’ve found that when you ask different people, they don’t agree on which of these actors and actresses most resembles the real Meghan and Harry,” said co-executive producer Michele Weiss. “People tend to have different opinions.” Here before Harry and Meghan: escape from the palace, see everyone who played the royals in the Lifetime franchise. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Parisa Fitz Henley Fitz-Henley played Markle in Harry and Meghan: a royal romance, the first installment of the franchise, which focused on how the two met and the early days of their relationship. The Jamaican-born actress also played “Leela Buns” in The fisherman, and can be seen in Fantastic island, Jessica Jones, and The Mysteries of Laura. Murray Fraser In the first film, Fraser played Prince Harry. The native Briton has a short list of acting credits, but viewers might recognize him in shows like Victoria Where The Loch. Tiffany Marie Smith The second film in the franchise, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, marked the couple’s first year of marriage. In it, the Duchess of Sussex was played by Tiffany Marie Smith. She has already played in Vice, Supernatural, and Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Charlie champ Field played Harry in the sequel. He also played the role of John Craven in Masterpiece PBS Poldark series. Sydney morton In the last film, Harry and Meghan: escape from the palace, Morton takes on the role of Meghan. As the title suggests, this episode focuses on the couple’s decision to step away from “the business” and move to America. Prior to playing Meghan, Morton had roles in Jessica jones, Trainee, and Manifesto. Jordan Dean Here, see Dean as Harry in the now famous Oprah interview. Dean has already appeared in The punisher, Z: The beginning of everything, and High maintenance. Harry and Meghan: escape from the palace first Sept. 6. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

