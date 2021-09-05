Five colors to have in your wardrobe this season! : Bollywood News





It’s time we got rid of black and white and color infusions in our dull lives. It’s time to usher in a rainbow revolution. Mix and match and add tones, add color and add drama, lets spice it up. Here are 5 colors you must invest in if you want to spruce up your wardrobe. 50 shades of purple Purple has literally been the color of every season, be it summer, spring, fall – you can add a little purple, lilac, lavender everywhere. Whether it’s your pants or your tops, your accessories or anywhere. If nothing, just add the purple eyeshadow and you are ready to bring lavender into your life. Be your own sun Yellow is the happy color you need. Feeling depressed, feeling blue-yellow is your choice. Be the ray of sunshine at a desi event or just brighten up everyone’s dull mood with your colorful outfit. Yellow can do it all. Dress up your yellows with a muted color, whites, beiges, blacks and you can always go all yellow if you want to make a statement. Feel pink Feeling pink is the way you wear it too. Get all your roses out, whether they are hot roses, millennial roses, rose gold or just baby roses. It’s a Barbie world and pink is the theme – don all pink, monotonous, mismatch it, contrast it, you can’t go wrong. This is the only color that you will never fail. Orange is the new black Orange is the new black, literally! From orange desi clothes and suits to tops, pants, bags and shoes, what can’t be orange. It can spice up any basic outfit and add the much needed pop. Eat your greens and wear them too Green is literally the color we are falling in love with right now. Sage, Bottle, Pistachio are all the greens we are in love with. His. risky color to style, but you can go basic with pastels and style them with stark bases. There is nothing wrong with experimenting, it’s all your style. Brown and proud Brown is the color everyone is talking about. From nudes to beiges to brown, all the shades considered dull are the hottest in the neighborhood. Pair your brown leather pants with shirts! Everything is formal to casual, wear it however you like. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Beyonce, Kiara Advani and more show how to sublimate your basic t-shirt BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

