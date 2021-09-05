“I think it’s a comedic relief, it’s from the old theater”





Love it or hate it, but you certainly can’t miss Arturo Roman from the popular Netflix series “Money Heist”. Since the series gained popularity, Arturo has been one of the most talked about characters on social media. Actor Enrique Arce, who plays Arturo in the five seasons of “Money Heist”, also known as “La Casa De Papel”, spoke about his character, who can be described as a narcissist and who thinks he is himself. a hero. Speaking of being one of the most hated characters by fans, Arce in a conversation with IANS shared that he believed Arturo Roman would be loved years later. Tendency “Do you know what I think he is? He’s one of those characters… I’m not saying that as Enrique and there’s no ego involved, but I think he’s one of those characters only when you don’t. aren’t involved when the five seasons are over and it’s been two years, if people watch it again I think they would love the character rather than hate him, ”said Enrique Arce. “When they get the emotional distance, I think they’ll say he was funny, he wasn’t that bad after all …” 48-year-old actor Enrique Arce said his character brought “comedic relief.” “I don’t think Arturo is precisely needed for the show… I think he’s a comedic relief, he’s from the old theater. He’s one of those characters that is put in place to take the stress out of the main lens and it’s a very common role in the theater… ” Enrique Arce added: “But this character, people will say ‘I don’t actually hate him’, give him time. Hate me whatever you want right now, in a year ‘time’ eh, kinda like him “. “Money Heist” was originally conceived as a limited two-part storytelling series. It had its original 15-episode series on the Spanish network Antena 3. Netflix acquired the worldwide broadcasting rights at the end of 2017. In 2018, it was the most watched non-English series and one of the most watched series on Netflix. . . The series received several awards including the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards. The Italian anti-fascist song “Bella ciao”, which plays several times throughout the series, has become a worldwide hit. What made the show so popular all of a sudden? “I think this show has a lot of word of mouth which means people are saying to their friends and relatives and family members’ you know I watched this show it’s amazing and it was awesome “, I think that was the main cause and then it’s my understanding that it’s because of social media. Enrique Arce also spoke about how figures such as Paulo Coelho and Neymar said wonderful things about the show, which helped catch the eye. Arce also shared that “Money Heist” was not just a “fictional show but that it had an emotional connection with a field of possibilities”. Must read:Scarlett Johansson vs Disney: Kevin Feige was against the release of Black Widow on Disney Plus? Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

