Hilary Mantel pits Dominic Cummings against Thomas Cromwell | Hilary mantel





Dame Hilary Mantel said Dominic Cummings had created an image of himself as an outsider intrinsic to his rise, while Thomas Cromwell was able to truly conquer the hierarchy. The novelist, 69, who published a trilogy of books on Cromwell ending with The Mirror and the Light in 2020, compared the two political figures during an appearance on BBC Ones The Andrew Marr Show. Referring to Cummings’ rise to become the prime minister’s chief adviser, Mantel said: Dominic Cummings created an image of himself as an outsider, which was intrinsic to his self-created function. But what Cromwell did was he conquered the hierarchy. He understood where real power was as opposed to status, and he worked his way through the system, in a way that shouldn’t have been possible in this very hierarchical world. Mantel was the first woman to win the Booker Prize twice: first in 2009 for Wolf Hall, the first book in the trilogy, and then for the sequel Bring Up the Bodies in 2012. Actor Ben Miles, who plays Cromwell in the stage versions of the Mantels books, told the show: Must-Have. Mantel added that Cromwell would not have gone on vacation during an international crisis, in an apparent shooting at Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who was in Crete when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Cromwell was a politician, she said. He was the kind of man who was quite rare at any time, maybe in any field, because he was someone who was really a man of stature, but he also knew take care of all the details. He favored competence and the transformation of information into knowledge. She added: He would not have gone on vacation during an international crisis. Can you imagine Cardinal Wolsey going on vacation? Earlier this week, Mantel said she was ashamed of the UK government’s treatment of migrants and asylum seekers and intended to become an Irish citizen to become a European again. She told Italian newspaper La Repubblica: We see the ugly face of contemporary Britain in the people on the beaches mistreating exhausted refugees even as they rush to shore. It is shameful. And ashamed, of course, to live in the nation that elected this government, and let itself be led by it. She said she hoped to leave England and move soon. Our move plan was held back by Covid, but while I love where I now live in the West Country by the sea, I feel the urge to pack my bags and be European again. Asked about Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she said: I have met him several times, in different contexts. I agree he’s a complex personality, but it’s quite simple: he shouldn’t be in public life. And I’m sure he knows it.

