Notebook: Montana QB Cam Humphrey Rides Occasionally to Create Hollywood Ending: “It’s Like Coming Out of a Movie” | UM Grizzly

SEATTLE Montana senior quarterback Cam Humphrey pulled off what looked like a Superman pose as he dove into the end zone to cap off a 4-yard flurry that gave Montana their first lead against Washington on Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

It suited Humphrey, as his fourth-quarter exploits were needed to bolster a dominant defensive outing in a 13-7 knockdown against the No.20 Huskies. It was also fitting because Humphrey felt the story behind the victory was like a Hollywood script.

UW didn’t recruit Humphrey from Issaquah, just 21 miles down the road, so he marched to Boise State. He came down to Saddleback Community College so he could play and landed at UM, where he landed the starting job this season and vindicated himself in Game 1.

I still can’t believe it, said Humphrey. It’s awesome. I mean, I can believe it because it was so damn good. But it’s like in a movie or something. It’s really cool.

Things didn’t go well for Humphrey before that touchdown, which capped a 10-play, 69-yard practice that spanned the third and fourth quarters. He had passed 8 of 19 for 39 yards in the first three quarters, but managed 4 of 4 for 66 yards on this crucial practice.

Hauck kept his faith in Humphrey throughout the struggles. The sixth-year senior quarterback proved his coach right by stepping in on the big stage when needed.

Hes our guy, were going to stay with him, Hauck said. He’s a good player. He’s our guy.

At no point in the game did Hauck consider removing Humphrey for Bozeman’s replacement Kris Brown. Humphrey knew at the start of the game that it was going to rest on his shoulders.

In fact, we said it this morning: we don’t change no matter what. And we knew they couldn’t reach him to knock him out, Hauck said, hinting that he expected the O-Line veteran to protect Humphrey. So this is his game.

Humphrey attributed the offensive breakthrough in the fourth quarter to the resilience of the teams. He also highlighted the solid play of the offensive line and the running backs.

Hauck felt the offense would backfire when Humphrey completed his first two assists in the third quarter. Humphrey had just made 2 of 10 passes for 22 yards in the first half and ended up scoring 10 of 13 for 83 yards in the second half.

We didn’t score a lot, but we handled the game pretty well on offense, Hauck said. For Cam to come back after struggling in the first half, I knew everything would be fine when he hit the first two passes in the second half, even though we made three and got out. I said, OK, that was good.

Become offensive

Humphrey praised his offensive line after the win.

The line gave up just one sack for 4 yards and five tackles for a loss. Humphrey was never under duress and had to pull out of his pocket to save his life.

The line also paved the way for 127 rushing yards on 34 carries.

I mean, I don’t think an O-line can play any better than our O-line played tonight, said Humphrey. They were exceptional. Like Gavin (Robertson), the coach (Hauck) said, they’re a damn good football team out there, and we held on, and they protected me all night. It was awesome.

The difference in depth due to the number of scholarships available at FBS and FCS schools is usually noticeable in the trenches, especially when a game hits the final stages. Montanas’ attacking front, like their defensive front, was impressive throughout the game.

I kind of held this to be true, but I think it may be an indicator that what I said is true, and that was good from the outset on both sides, Hauck said.

Crazy crowd

Hauck enjoyed seeing a large contingent of Montana fans at Husky Stadium. Their cheers could be clearly heard as the low-key, silent UW crowd let out occasional sighs and hoots because of their teams’ poor play.

It was awesome. But we travel well. That’s good, Hauck said. Like Washington, Montana football is a powerful presence in our region. And just like in Washington, the people of Montana care about the Montana Grizzlies. They eat, sleep, drink, pray Montana football.

So, this is awesome. That’s one of the reasons it’s the best place in the world to play and train is that our people love the Montana Grizzlies as much as we love the Montana Grizzlies.

Father-son moment

As UM celebrated on the pitch, Hauck and his son Robby Hauck, a security junior, shared a special moment together. Robby was a little boy when Bobby was an assistant coach in Washington from 1998 to 2002.

It was funny because before the game I still have a lot of friends who work in the department in town here, and a lot of them came over and said, I can’t believe that little boy. who used to run on the field and raise hell here during training is now playing on it, Hauck said. But it was fairer, all he said was: And this? And I said, How’s that. That was it. Nothing really revolutionary.

Predictive power

Hauck spotted MU President Seth Bodnar during the post-match celebration and reminded him of their previous conversation.

We had the chance to meet a week and a half ago. He asked me how I thought we were going to do it, and I told him we would win it, he recalled, before he was asked why, to which he replied: Because we have a good team.

Aim for 100

Hauck will try for his 100th career UM victory when the Griz host Western Illinois on Saturday. He is already the most successful coach in the school with a 99-26 record, and it will be difficult to get past the 99th win.

I think this is the biggest victory of my coaching career, said the coach who led UM to three national goals.