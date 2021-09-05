Q&A with Bystander 9/11 actor rep Jack Patrick Lewis Framingham SOURCE





FRAMINGHAM On September 11, 2021, Framingham Public Schools and atac (Amazing Things Theater) will presentWitness of September 11, a powerful play about the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Directed by Donna Wresinski, the play features several Framingham Public School employees, Framingham High alumni, and a few local politicians. The performance is scheduled for one night only in the intimate downtown theater on September 11 at 8 p.m. There are less than 135 tickets for the performance. Tickets are available now and are selling out quickly. To date, there are only about 2 dozen tickets. To purchase a ticket, click here. SOURCE does a question-and-answer session with the cast members *** Jack patrick lewis Lewis is one of the state’s elected officials and is a star in the play. Lives in: Framingham Your acting experience: It has been a very long time since college Favorite Actor / Actress: Robin Williams and Gillian Anderson What is your favorite room: The Lion King Where were you on September 11? First year of high school Why did you want to be part of this production? Donna Wresinski is a remarkable person and a beautiful artist. As a practical matter, I try to never say no to someone I respect as much as Donna. How does this piece speak to you? The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 changed our country and our world forever, setting in motion two decades of decisions that were both productive and destructive. This play takes us back to the time of the attacks, a frightening and painful period that has remained with us individually and collectively. What would you like the audience to take away from this performance? I personally hope that this performance will become a catalyst for reflection, not only for this day and the following days, but also a discussion on the values ​​and the common future of our country. What does hope mean to you? Knowledge that offers new opportunities to learn and grow every day and that everyone is also on a similar path. The arts in Framingham are beautiful, essential and prosperous When it comes to art, Framingham needs continue to receive the support and resources necessary to help all of our students thrive. ***

