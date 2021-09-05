Birth defects: six births on Hollywood movies

4 hours ago

The 2007 game Knocked Up, starring Katherine Heigl, is one of the few American films to show the opposite of birth control.

While American Hollywood movies often show how to give birth, the scenes they usually show have nothing to do with what is actually going on in the motherhood.

American theaters have often shown birth defects, but most don’t really look like one.

How many times have we seen women in shock, and suddenly the water bag where the baby was lying exploded without a month? What about their husbands who are unable to sit or lie down and eventually pass out in the middle of the delivery room?

Then there are the cute babies who are neatly placed on a mat, looking up to the room or at the camera.

If we look at the book This is Going to Hurt, in which British doctor Adam Key explains all about maternity-related events – with comments from three experts – we uncover six lies about childbirth and the industry that the films American Hollywoodians continue to show.

1. We don’t look up

During most births, the first thing that comes out of the vagina is the baby.

It also happens in movies.

But the babies that are shown alone look up, because you look at their beautiful faces. It doesn’t really matter.

More than 90 percent of babies appear to be curled up – heads down, hips pressed to chest, hips raised, and legs and arms bent and glued close to their bodies.

This means their faces are looking behind their mother and both cameras are looking at the baby’s back.

“In an infantile condition in which babies are known to roll over, or at least to one side,” said Damin Dexeus, gynecologist and pediatrician from Barcelona, ​​Spain.

“And the reason for this integration is that it’s a place for the baby: if they look down, they can open up the mother’s space,” he said.

“Usually in the movies, you see babies staring wide open – even smiling! It doesn’t usually show, or definitely,” according to the doctor.

Babies are also not born to wash the cup like I do in the movies.

“Babies are not born this way,” said Dr Dexeus.

He explained that in the past it was customary in hospitals to wash the baby from birth, to wash it with dirt – a white substance that looks like grease that covers the baby’s skin at birth – then hand him over to the mother of his own baby.

2. How the water bladder actually explodes

Showing off a water bottle that exploded in no time, containing the liquid the baby was lying on, is also a common feature of TV shows.

Almost as soon as the pregnant woman starts to snore.

Another example: In a City TV show that aired, Charlotte’s birthday bag exploded while she was arguing in front of a restaurant. Then she rushed to find a taxi.

“Obviously, it is not uncommon for an explosive bag (containing water that the baby is lying in while growing up) to check if it must have exploded or vice versa, because the mum has noticed that it is missing. fluid, body, but she couldn’t see it very well, ”said Dr Dexeus.

This is because it is not an easy thing to do as it often happens because many people think that there is a difference between baby’s urine and urine, especially if there is l moisture or a drop of liquid.

However, the explosion usually does not remember the time of birth, but is one of the stages of birth.

“This usually happens when a woman already realizes that she is starting to miscarry after a revolution. This is one of the first steps,” said Ann Yates, midwife at the International Association of Midwives. women (ICM).

“Obviously, if the water bottle explodes before the baby is born, before the baby is ready to come out, that means there is a problem,” said the midwife, who has worked at the maternity ward since. 40 years in other parts of the country. world. .

3. Birth mode

One thing that is often seen in movies is the birth scene, where the narrator is seated on a long table.

Original image, Getty Images Photo credits, There are different births as opposed to being shown on TV

There are several examples: from Ellen Page in Juno to Katherine Heigl in Knocked Up and Jennifer Aniston in Friends.

Of course, this is a good condition at birth, but it is not the most commonly used one around the world.

“In Britain and the United States, it is common to see mattresses lying on the mattress table with straight legs,” Dr Dexeus said.

“But in countries like Spain, the most common condition used is lithotomy, in which a woman lies down, where she bends her legs above the knees but not too much.”

Original image, Getty Images Photo credits, The rate at which women give birth varies from community to community

In addition to these two methods, there are many other methods of childbirth that are rarely featured in theaters and on television – standing, crouching, sitting in a chair, and lying on one side of the body.

It also depends on the woman’s fertility rate.

4. Where does the postpartum stay?

Postpartum is defined as the first six months after birth.

“The first six months after birth are a big thing to forget in the movies,” said Dr. Dexeus.

It doesn’t feature a lot of events that take place during childbirth in Hollywood movies.

Things like the placenta or the uterus – and the closing of wounds that occur to the mother during childbirth.

“Severe postpartum depression is often seen in movies,” said a gynecologist, a condition that affects one in ten women worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The movies also don’t show how difficult breastfeeding can be, how childbirth can affect a woman’s bladder and cause bladder infections, as well as many physical changes that can be difficult for women. .

“I also don’t know how difficult it is to recover from an abortion,” said Dr Dexeus.

“It makes us believe that childbirths are easy, that they are very dangerous – because it is not always the case,” she said.

5. Cries of labor pains

Another thing the birth situation likes about the movies is when the mother cries for the birth.

“In the past, mothers who gave birth were not vaccinated against sleeping pills,” said Josefina Lpez, a Cuban doctor.

“It is true that the labor pains are very hot and long and the mother gives birth. But it is not the pain that makes her cry again, although every woman has her own immune system.”

“As long as there is an injection of pain reliever, it is rarely available.”

Yates feels like the movies sometimes make her look like a rapper.

“The women are very talented. It is a gift for all,” said the midwife.

“And they can tolerate childbirth – which is painful, of course – often without screaming.”

“Obviously they make noise sometimes but not as much as in the movies,” she said.

6. Do not do it on the part of men

Showing a father in intimidation and intellectual blockade is not uncommon in movies.

One example is one of the characters in the role of Hugh Grant in the romantic comedy Nine Month – who did things a man shouldn’t be allowed to do in a maternity hospital.

“There are men who are scared and their faces show fear during childbirth. There are also those who pass out,” said Dr Dexeus.

“The way parents are presented in maternity hospitals in China is shocking,” the doctor said.

“But that doesn’t mean it’s normal either.”

Yates says in Hollywood movies the husband is portrayed as a man who doesn’t know what to do at birth.