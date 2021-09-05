Entertainment
Breaking News: Leading Republican Says Taliban Are Holding Americans | national
WASHINGTON The top Republican on the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said some Americans who have been trying to leave Afghanistan since the US military left are sitting in planes at an airport ready to leave, but the Taliban won’t let them take off.
Representative Michael McCaul from Texas says there are six planes at Mazar-e-Sharif airport with US citizens on board, along with their Afghan interpreters, and that the Taliban are holding them hostage at the moment.
A Mazar-e-Sharif airport employee confirmed that several planes he believes were chartered by the United States are parked at the airport. The Taliban prevented them from leaving, saying they wanted to check the documents of those on board, many of whom do not have passports or visas. The airport manager did not wish to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject.
McCaul, speaking on Fox News on Sunday, said the Taliban had made demands. He didn’t give any details but said he was concerned that they were asking more and more, be it money or legitimacy as an Afghan government.
He said the plane had been at the airport for a few days.
The United States expects admit more than 50,000 evacuated Afghans
HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS:
The German Chancellor of BERLIN said the country must engage with the Taliban in order to help evacuate the Afghans who had worked for them.
Angela Merkel told reporters on Sunday that we just needed to discuss with the Taliban how we could get the people who worked for Germany out of the country and get them to safety. She added: They are the people to talk to now.
She said it was also in Germany’s interest to support international aid organizations that help improve humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan. She called it a good signal that Kabul airport has been reopened, allowing medical aid to re-enter the country.
Some Western countries have been reluctant to speak with the Taliban.
Merkel’s remarks came after a Taliban spokesperson told a German newspaper that her group was ready to have full diplomatic relations with the Germans and forgave them for their past cooperation with the Americans in the country.
Merkel did not refer to her remarks, nor did she speak of establishing official diplomatic relations.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Qatar has sent a plane carrying food and medical supplies to Kabul, as part of an effort to deliver much-needed supplies as the country grapples with the most Western aid stopped.
Qatar’s foreign ministry said the plane landed at Kabul airport on Sunday with 26 tons of medical and food aid, the second such shipment in as many days.
The small Gulf state of Qatar played a disproportionate role in the evacuation efforts as US forces completed their withdrawal from the country last week. He is also expected to play an important political role in the future of Afghanistan.
BERLIN The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, has arrived for a three-day visit to Afghanistan.
Peter Maurer arrived on Sunday and plans to visit medical facilities, rehabilitation centers for victims of violence and illness as well as ICRC staff.
The relief group said in a statement that Maurer is also planning to meet with local Afghan authorities.
Maurer said: Afghans have suffered from 40 years of conflict and now face years of work to heal and recover. The International Committee of the Red Cross is determined to stay here to help with this recovery.
The ICRC president also stressed that the future of Afghans depends on continued investment from the outside world.
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis encourages countries to welcome Afghan refugees seeking a new life.
During his public appearance in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, Francis also prayed that those internally displaced in Afghanistan would receive assistance and protection.
In these tumultuous times, when Afghans seek refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them, I pray that many countries will welcome and protect all those who seek a new life, Francis said.
The Pope did not quote the Taliban or their policies, but added: that young Afghans receive an education, which is essential for human development.
He concluded by expressing the hope that all Afghans, whether in their homeland, in transit or in host countries, can live in dignity, in peace, in fraternity with their neighbors.
BERLIN Angelina Jolie expressed concern about the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.
The actress, who is also a special envoy to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told a German newspaper on Sunday that she didn’t think the new Afghan government could just go back and make it all the way 20 years ago. But she still has great concerns about the situation of women there.
Jolie told the weekly Welt am Sonntag: I think of all the women and girls who don’t know now whether they can go back to work or school. And I think of the young Afghans who fear losing their freedom.
Taliban fighters captured most of Afghanistan last month and celebrated the departure of the last US forces after 20 years of war. The insurgent group must now rule a country ravaged by war and heavily dependent on international aid.
BERLIN A Taliban spokesman told a German newspaper his group wanted to establish diplomatic relations with Germany.
Zabihullah Mujahid tells the weekly Welt am Sonntag that we want strong and official diplomatic relations with Germany.
The newspaper reported on Sunday that the Taliban are also hoping for financial support from Germany as well as humanitarian aid and cooperation regarding Afghanistan’s health, education and agriculture system.
The German government has been reserved on establishing official ties with the Taliban. Officials say talks are needed to get the remaining former Afghan staff who worked for the Germans out of the country.
According to the newspaper, Mujahid said it was unfortunate that Germany had cooperated with the Americans during the war, but that has now been forgiven.
KABUL, Afghanistan Some domestic flights have resumed at the Afghanistan International Airport in Kabul, with state-owned Ariana Afghan Airline operating flights to three provinces.
Shershah Stor, the airline’s station manager at the airport, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the flights took place on Saturday to the western provinces of Herat, southern Kandahar and northern Balkh. He said the flights were made without a functioning radar system at the airport.
Stor said three more flights were scheduled for Sunday to the same provinces.
A team of Qatari and Turkish technicians arrived in Kabul last week to help restart operations at the airport, which the UN says is crucial in providing the country with humanitarian aid. It remains to be seen, however, whether any commercial airlines will be willing to offer service.
WASHINGTON The senior US military general thanked members of the 10th Mountain Division for their service in Afghanistan during the evacuation of Americans, Afghans and others in recent weeks.
Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with military police soldiers at the Rhine Ammunition Barracks in Germany on Saturday.
Standing outside talking to a group, he asked them: Were you there for the bombing? Heads nodded and a chorus of voices answered, yes, sir.
A suicide bombing by the Islamic State group near a gate at Kabul airport more than a week ago killed 13 US servicemen as well as 169 Afghans who were crowded around the entrance, desperate to take fire. flights from Afghanistan.
You have done an incredible job, all of you, the army, the navy, the marines, the air force with 124,000 people. That’s what you saved, Milley told the soldiers. He said they have shown tremendous courage, discipline and ability, working together. This is something you should always be proud of … It will be a moment you will always remember.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
