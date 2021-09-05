Former Prince Charles collaborator resigns over honors money scandal





Michael fawcett , who was previously the prince’s valet, has been accused of using his position and influence to help Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz achieve the honorary title of Commander of the Order’s finest the British Empire (or CBE), according to the Sunday Times.

An honorary CBE is one of the highest honors that can be received by a non-Commonwealth citizen. The Sunday Times reported that Mahfouz made large financial donations to renovation projects of interest to the Prince of Wales in return for support to secure the honorary title, which the Queen bestowed in 2016. The newspaper alleges that Fawcett – who left his valet role in 2003 but reportedly freelance for the royal – coordinated the nomination process.

The Sunday Times reported that Mahfouz – who denies any wrongdoing – is seeking numerous honorary positions to bolster his application for British citizenship via the “golden visa” for the investment program.

CNN has reached out to Mahfouz for comment. CNN also attempted to reach Fawcett through the Prince’s Foundation. Requests to Buckingham Palace were redirected to Clarence House, which in turn was referred to the Prince’s Foundation.

The Prince’s Foundation is an umbrella organization for a number of Charles’ charitable projects, based in the historic Dumfries House Estate in Scotland, which is used as a center for education and training and advocates for a sustainable lifestyle. Fawcett has been the foundation’s chief executive since 2018, according to the PA news agency. It is operated separately from Prince Charles’ main office at Clarence House. A spokesperson for the Prince’s Foundation told CNN in a statement that he “takes very seriously the allegations that have recently been brought to his attention and that the matter is currently under investigation.” Douglas Connell, president of the Prince’s Foundation, said in a statement that Fawcett had offered to temporarily step down “from his active role as chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation while the investigation of the trustees is ongoing.” “The Prince’s Foundation accepted this offer. Michael fully supports the ongoing investigation and has confirmed that he will help the investigation in any way,” Connell added. A source close to the foundation told CNN that Emily Cherrington, COO, will take over in the interim and the Prince’s Foundation is a registered charity in Scotland, so the Scottish Charity Regulator has been informed . According to the Sunday Times, in addition to being a major donor to Prince Charles’ charities, Mahfouz has a forest named after him at Mey Castle, which was the home of the Queen Mother and is now one of the residences. scots of Prince Charles. Mahfouz is listed as a patron of The Prince’s Foundation Fawcett, whom the Prince of Wales once described as ‘indispensable’, joined royal service in 1981 as the Queen’s footman. He was quickly promoted to the rank of footman sergeant before being appointed Charles’ assistant valet. In 2003, the royal assistant resigned from Charles’s service following allegations of mismanagement of his royal household. A report then authorized Fawcett to sell unwanted royal gifts and take a share of the profits. However, he was found to have crooked rules and accepted benefits and hospitality.

CNN has launched Royal News, a new weekly dispatch bringing you the secrets of the Royal Family, what they do in public and what goes on behind the palace walls. Register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/05/uk/prince-charles-aide-michael-fawcett-intl-gbr/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos