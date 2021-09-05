“Impeachment” revisits Clinton sex scandal, centering Lewinsky and TrippExBulletin



Here is what I found most impressive about FX Impeachment: American Crime Story although Monica Lewinsky is the producer of the series, even she does not come out of this story unscathed.

That’s right, Lewinsky does the best among the main characters here. Clive Owen’s Bill Clinton is a soft-spoken Jekyll and Hyde with a sensitive and caring Arkansas twang when having secret White House dates, angry and ruthless when she challenges him. Annaleigh Ashford’s Paula Jones is a serious stag in the world’s biggest lighthouses; caught between conservative activists determined to turn her horrific story of Clinton sexual harassment into a weapon and a callous husband hoping to turn any fame reflected by her into an acting role for himself.

And there’s Sarah Paulson’s Linda Tripp. Made more vulgar by a controversial fat costume and a helmet of nearly impenetrable blonde hair, Paulson manages to evoke both pathos and revulsion by playing the frustrated administrative secretary who told federal investigators the secretly taped conversations of Lewinsky speaking about his affair with the President. Clinton.

Always, Accused portrayed Lewinsky as almost incredibly naive and enamored of Clinton when their affair began in 1996; Booksmart Star Beanie Feldstein excels at embodying the 22-year-old’s wavering moods. One minute, Lewinsky languishes on the phone and harasses Clinton’s secretary as he clearly blows her up. The next moment, she’s in a tantrum when the president resurfaces to play with her a little more before stepping down again.

They even show off the infamous White House thong flash incident. (Although thankfully no sex scenes or cigars and just passing references to that blue dress.)

Through it all, until independent attorney Kenneth Starr investigators picked her up from a mall while she waits to meet Tripp, Accused’s Lewinsky seems strangely oblivious to the powder keg that is his affair with Clinton. Then the news breaks out and everyone’s life is turned upside down by a series of Saturday Night Live sketches, Tonight show horribly intrusive monologues and investigative stories.

But there are times the story gives Lewinsky a backbone of steel, including when she asks federal investigators not to remove Tripp from the room before beginning their questioning. “Make her stay and watch,” Lewinsky spits at them from Feldstein. “I want that treacherous bitch to see what she did to me.”



Finding new meaning in an old story

The key to FX American crime story The anthology series that touched on OJ Simpson’s murder trial and the murder of Gianni Versace in previous iterations shows new revelations telling a story that audiences think they already know well. Accused scores in this regard, primarily by focusing on the three women whose stories were most distorted by the media and politicians at the time: Jones, Tripp and Lewinsky.

Like the inauguration American crime story season focused on OJ Simpson in 2016, Accused is based on a book by Jeffrey Toobin, A vast conspiracy: the real story of the sex scandal that nearly brought down a president. (Given his own recent struggles, uh, with a Focus on the appeals scandal, I doubt Toobin would publicize this production.) Playwright and screenwriter Sarah Burgess served as showrunner for Accused, without any involvement of Toobin.

One gets the impression here that women are reclaiming and telling a narrative that was once largely controlled by journalists, politicians, comedians and male activists.



Tripp receives the most nuanced, humanized treatment even though she turns out to be an unkind woman who exaggerates her importance and feels rejected when transferred out of the White House. Just as she tries to present her friendship with Lewinsky and the recording of her private conversations as some kind of intervention, Tripp also wants to use her knowledge for something she’s never had before.

To finally count in a city where women with jobs like hers rarely do.

(This is a sign of Paulson’s skill at sympathetic performances which, even after Accused shows Tripp’s blatant betrayal of Lewinsky to Starr investigators, you still feel so sorry for her as she sits down with her grown children to watch a real SNL skit where beefy male actor John Goodman has it played.)

Predicting digital gossip and hyperpartisanship

There are other juicy treats here. Billy Eichner is perfect as Matt Drudge, the webmaster whose leak of a Lewinsky story News week the delayed publication ushered in the world of digital gossip culture for pageviews. And Cobie Smulders is creepy as Ann Coulter, the Conservative activist pushing to turn the president’s affair into an impeachment that could kick a Liberal leader out of office.

Another performance that I really enjoyed was Owen’s turn as Clinton. Equipped with a large prosthetic nose, a surprising number of characters have them here and drawling, he plays the scandal-ridden president in a more thoughtful and subdued manner. This choice makes his Clinton look less like a parody than a real person. (More surprising is the near-invisibility of Edie Falco’s Hillary Clinton in the first few episodes; she doesn’t get a major scene until the seventh episode of the season.)

Lewinsky said his affair with the president was consensual. But the series shows Jones and former White House volunteer assistant Kathleen Willey, played by Elizabeth Reaser, alleging that Clinton harassed or assaulted them without their consent. Owen’s measured performance highlights the possibility that a smart, self-confident man like Clinton could still be capable of such terrible deeds.



What Accused does not explain at least in the seven episodes I saw was a question presented only as a fictional joke in the writer’s room at Jay Leno’s Tonight show. Why did Clinton have an affair with Lewinsky in the first place, knowing how much his Tory opponents scrutinized his life for hint of scandal?

And why did he choose Lewinsky, making him believe that they had a serious relationship when it was at least obvious, on his side that he would never blow up his political career and his life for an unknown intern of in her twenties young enough to be his daughter?

Accused is not as revealing as People c. OJ Simpson or elegant like The assassination of Gianni Versace. But it pushes viewers to reconsider a time when media, partisanship, sex politics, and celebrity took a tough turn towards the reality we live in today.

It’s not always comfortable to watch, especially for those of us who may remember laughing as the world gleefully shamed Lewinsky, Tripp, and Jones for their looks, weight, and supposed appetites. .

But to understand the road traveled and not on these questions, it could approach an essential viewing.