Without a box office or streaming numbers, Hollywood struggles to plan





The Suicide Squad should have been a big hit for Warner Bros. last month. There were superheroes, a renowned director (James Gunn), a huge production budget ($ 185 million) and received very good reviews. But instead of delivering a ka-pow at the box office, it went ker-thud: ticket sales total $ 156 million (split around 50-50 with theaters), compared to $ 747 million for the former. Suicide Squad in 2016. Of course, the last one had to fight a pandemic. And it was also made available for free on HBO Max at the same time as its theatrical debut. On this platform, it was a relative success at least according to HBO Max, which advertised The Suicide Squad as the services second most watched first movie of the year. But he offered no number. Paw Patrol: The Movie (Paramount) was released simultaneously in theaters and on Paramount + at the end of last month. He cashed in $ 13 million in his first weekend, enough for second place behind Free Guy, a holdover. But the real demand for Paw Patrol was clouded. Regal Cinemas, the second largest multiplex channel in the United States behind AMC Entertainment, declined to play The Animated Adventure due to its streaming availability. Paramount + said on August 25 that the film was among the original most-viewed services. But he offered no number. In contrast, Disney-Marvel released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings exclusively in theaters on Friday. The Disney CEO had called the old-fashioned outing an experience. Would the coronavirus keep people at home? In surveys conducted in late August of American moviegoers by the National Research Group, a consultant to the film industry, about 67% of those polled said they felt (very or somewhat) comfortable sitting in a theater. Disney cited coronavirus concerns for making films like Jungle Cruise, Cruella and Black Widow available in homes on Disney + at the same time as in theaters (even though Hollywood has suspected the real reason, or at least one reason). just as important was helping Disney +). The result is clear: Audiences flocked to Shang-Chi, who was set to raise $ 83.5 million at 4,300 theaters in the United States and Canada from Friday to Monday, according to Comscore, which compiles data from the box office. Overseas, the highly rated film, notable for being Marvel at Asia’s first superhero show, generated an additional $ 56.2 million. Shang-Chi cost around $ 200 million to manufacture.

