Why Oktoberfest is celebrated in September and what to drink for the occasion





Helmut Fricker energizes the crowd at Beaver Creek Oktoberfest Saturday in Beaver Creek.

Chris Dillmann / Vail Daily The first Oktoberfest of the season that takes place over Labor Day weekend may seem odd, but September is the standard time to participate in the improper term of a celebration. Similar to how Mardi Gras marks the end of carnival season in New Orleans, Oktoberfest ends rather than October. According to Encyclopedia Britannica , the festival began on October 12, 1810, when Crown Prince of Bavaria Ludwig married Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The initial celebration lasted for five days and included horse races in the future Theresienwiese, or Theresas meadow. Locally, the festival is sometimes called dWiesn in honor of the fairgrounds. Helmut Fricker invites the crowd to the festivities Saturday at the Beaver Creek Oktoberfest.

Chris Dillmann / Vail Daily The celebrations have been repeated to mark the couples’ birthdays, and over the years the festival has grown. Carousels and other carnival traps appeared, and beer kiosks turned into large beer halls with interior balconies and band stands. Eventually it became a tradition for the mayor of Munich to tap the first keg to open the festival, and events started earlier and earlier in the fall so that people could take advantage of the more daylight. long evening and warmer weather. The official celebration of 2019 in Munich took place from September 21 to October 6. Brigitte Creencia holds up mugs during the competition on Saturday in Beaver Creek.

Chris Dillmann / Vail Daily Another misnomer can be found in beers from different festivals. While not regularly found now in Munich tents, which opt for paler beers, celebrations in the United States highlight the amber-colored marzen, German for March. Why is a beer with the name of March served at a September event with the name of October, you ask? This was when beer was historically brewed to be ready in time for older versions of Oktoberfest. Castor Creek hosted the Oktoberfest over the weekend, with bratwurst and stein lifting competitions, live music from several bands, and the chance to see who can get the most out of the lederhosen. Next, Vail Oktoberfest returns September 10. For more information, visit oktoberfestvail.com. This article has been updated by Vail Daily staff to include information on local events.

