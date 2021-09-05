Review of ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Lebanese director Mounia Akl’s debut feature film begins with the disturbing arrival of a statue in the port of Beirut. It is loaded onto a truck, then moved from the bustling town, where people shout curses as they pass, to the mountainous countryside, where it will adorn the newly commissioned “green” landfill that sits right next to the Badri family cloister. . Patriarch Walid (Saleh Bakri), exhausted by the stress of a life of activism and protest, moved to this off-grid utopia eight years ago. His outspoken singer wife, Souraya (Capernaum writer-director-actress Nadine Labaki), joined him with their daughter, Tala (Nadia Charbel), who is now a teenager feeling all the usual teenage emotions, as well as Walid’s mother, Zeina (Liliane Chacar Khoury), who , though humbled by age and disease, is full of pithy and pointed opinions. The youngest of Walid and Souraya, 9, Rim (played by both Ceana and Geana Restom), is the only member of the clan to have known only this idyllic existence, only the new mismanaged dump (let’s call it that is) threatening now. Costa Brava, Lebanon The bottom line

Not a total waste.

Place: Venice Film Festival (Horizons Extra)

To throw: Nadine Labaki, Saleh Bakri, Nadia Charbel, Ceana Restom, Geana Restom, Liliane Chacar Khoury, Yumna Marwan

Director: Mounia Akl

Screenwriters: Mounia Akl, Clara Roquet 1 hour 46 minutes A country’s garbage literally brought to its doorstep? The metaphor is obvious to the point of absurdity, and despite Akl’s confident directorial hand and the extremely natural rapport of his actors, it turns out to be unconvincing vanity. There is real-life precedent for certain narrative details, as Akl pokes fun at the waste crisis in Lebanon in 2015, which mobilized many in the activist sector until a recent financial collapse. and some global pandemic upsets many of the gains and hopes. Yet within this fictitious framework, the overarching systemic obstacles present themselves as dead weight devices to make political points easy, though still very understandable. However, the magnitude of this failure is not immediately obvious. So it’s time to revel in the convincingly etched family dynamic evoked by Akl and his performers, especially the machismo of Walid’s woodland man, which crumbles as the many women in his life affirms the personal views they’ve sacrificed in order to support her cravings for rejection from society. Lots of the best scenes from Costa Brava, Lebanon illustrate the internal aspirations of the characters through fantasy. In a nocturnal scene, Souraya (who yearns for the hustle and bustle of city life) falls into a trance in a room that suddenly begins to move like a locomotive. In another, Tala’s lust for one of the dump’s young male directors is visualized as a slightly hazy erotic reverie, her legs, beaded with sweat, rubbing against the edge of the family’s makeshift pool, whose l the water has turned blood red from underground pollution. . Even Walid gets a beautifully poetic soaring as, at his lowest emotional point, he imagines all of the garbage bags in the landfill rising skyward like sky lanterns. When it comes to individual people and their hopes, fears, and desires, Akl has a knack for both surreal fulfillment and grounded insight. In this case, the big picture and the most important point is what turns out to be elusive, leaving the entire business sadly sketchy.

