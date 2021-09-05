September culinary events include popcorn, pork, and spaghetti

Prepare for a trip back in time to 16th-century England when the village of Willy-Nilly comes to life at the Ohio Renaissance Festival. The festival offers nearly 100 shows a day on 11 stages, more than 135 craft shops, delicious food and much more. Bring the roasted turkey thighs! Visit www.renfestival.com for more information.

September 9: HVO Old Forester Collection tasting and dinner

Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

Hidden Valley Orchards will be offering an Old Forester Collection bourbon tasting including the 1870s, 1897s, 1910s and 1920s, as well as a welcome cocktail. Dinner will include a salad, braised ribs with whipped garlic potatoes and roasted root vegetables with herbs. A Bourbon chocolate pecan pie will be the dessert. Visit www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com for more information.

September 10-12: Greek Fest Express

Dayton Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Place your orders for tiropita, gyros, souvlaki, pastistio, pastries and more. Pre-order and pre-pay and have your food drive-thru. Orders can be placed on the festival site from now until the festival weekend. Visit www.daytongreekfestival.com for more information.

September 10-12: Italian Autumn Festival

Bella Villa Hall, 2625 County Line Road, Kettering

The 44th annual festival celebrating Italian cuisine and heritage features an oven-baked pasta dinner on Friday, a stuffed shell dinner on Saturday, and an all-day spaghetti and meatball dinner on Sunday. Visit www.italianfallfesta.com for more information.

Sep 11: Brunch at Jollity

127 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Jollity, a funky new restaurant in downtown Fire Blocks District, now serves brunch on Saturdays. It’s an option from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for those looking for fresh brunch options. Visit www.jollitydayton.com for more information.

September 11: Great American beer tasting

Day Air Ballpark, 220 North Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Watch the Ohio State game on the big screen while tasting over 100 different beers, ciders and seltts. This year’s event features the greatest number and variety of beers in Great American Beer Tasting history. Visit www.milb.com/dayton for more information.

September 11: Feast & Fest Food Truck Rally & Craft Show

Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

Treat your family to a day filled with shopping at the craft market, tasty food from a variety of food trucks, and live band music. End the evening with the Xtreme Roughstock Rodeo show. Visit darkecountynow.com for more information.

September 11-12: Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

Shoup Park, 1341 Meadowbridge Drive, Beavercreek

With over 200 stalls offering festival food, crafts, and popcorn specialties, this popular festival is back after the 2020 liftoff. It’s good to know that the celebration is one of the favorite snacks. to the world is back. Visit www.beavercreekpopcornfestival.org for more information.

September 12: Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally

700 E. 4th St., Dayton

Food Trucks, street food, vendors, craft beers and cocktails will be back from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of each month. Participating food trucks will include: East Coast Eatz, All Smoked Up, Vegan Thick Eatery, Griddles and Cheese, The Pizza Bandit, Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew, Purely Sweet Bakery and I Heart Ice Cream. This month will be a bubble festival with bubble machines, big bubble ropes, bubble guns and more. Organizers are encouraging guests to bring their own bubble making devices and fill the prize package with bubble joy. Visit www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com for more information.

Sep 16-19: HVO Cider Donut Week

Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

Cider donuts, cider sundaes, live music, face painting, scavenger hunt and more cider donuts. Visit www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com for more information.

Sep 18: Hispanic Heritage Festival

RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Hot Latin music and delicious spicy Latin food come together to add a bit of spirited, daring fun in September. Things get off to an early start with a parade at noon for the 20th anniversary of the popular holiday. Visit pacodayton.org for more information.

September 18-19: Preble County Pork Festival

Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Head to the Porkhaus or Swine N Dine for hot, ready-to-go pork dishes, then head to the Country Store Meat Market for some fresh meat to take out, including bacon, ham, loin. pork, roast pork, sausage and pork chops. , ribs, crackers, jerky and pork sticks. Make sure you grab one of the apple cider slushies while you can. Visit www.porkfestival.org for more information.

September 19: Dayton Vegan Food & Drink Festival

Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

Complete plant-based dishes and vegan foods and drinks will be celebrated at this festival. Suppliers will include Baked Better, Be the Light LLC, Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Burrito Babe Bakery, Cabin Fever Confections, Cruelty-Free Stitchery, Done Right Dressing Pop Up, Eyvonne Essentials, Foreverland Farm, Ghostlight Coffee, Krisxmoon Bakery, Lava B. Jewelry LLC, Like Moms Only Vegan, Liv Naturally Co, Loving Healthy, Mztickle Creations, Northwest Ohio Vegan Advocates, Om Nom Mobile Cafe, Patchwork Garden, Power Plant Kitchen, Purely, Sweet Bakery, Sprouting Dreams LLC, The Lumpia Queen, The Wild Banana and Yummy Side Hustle. Visit www.facebook.com/DYTveganfestival to learn more.

September 19: Fashion meets Food Truck Rally

1435 Cincinnati Street, Dayton

The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally will feature over 100 vendors, including popular food trucks and mobile fashion boutiques. Business advice from the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center will also be offered. Visit www.daytonpowerhouse.com/events to learn more.

Sep 23: Pacific Northwest food and wine

DLM Culinary Center, 6177 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

Chef Carrie Walters will create a quintessential Pacific Northwest menu that includes mushroom stew with goat cheese toast, sesame and herb crispy skin salmon, braised lamb with turnips and white beans, and a PNW cherry, chocolate and hazelnut tasting plate. Visit www.dorothylane.com/classes to learn more.

Sep 24-26: Tipp City Mum Festival

35 Parkwood Drive, Town of Tipp

As if the quaint town of Tipp couldn’t get more quaint … When moms take over alongside family activities, delicious food, and live entertainment, a sweet little town begins to fall apart. Don’t miss the Mum Festival Antique and Show Car Cruise-In when it fills the historic downtown area with hundreds of quality and unique vehicles or the Saturday morning parade. Visit tippmumfestival.org to learn more.

24-26 Sep: 50th anniversary of Oktoberfest

Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Oktoberfest will return for its 50th anniversary in 2021 at the Dayton Art Institute. Plans for Oktoberfest 2021 include the return of the Lederhosen Lunch and Preview Party on Friday, followed by the celebration of Oktoberfest on Saturday and Sunday. The Friday Lederhosen Lunch, hosted by DAI’s former associate board of directors, offers the weekend’s only free entry, with bratwurst, mettwurst, schnitzel, German sides and more available for purchase. Visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/upcoming-events/special-events to learn more.

