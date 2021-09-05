Afterlife Of The Party Continues Hollywood’s Death-But-Fun Trope





Netflix’s Afterlife Of The Party continues the fun-filled death trope, a popular wish-fulfillment device illustrated by Dead Like Me and The Good Place.

by netflixBeyond the party follows party girl Cassie (played by Victoria Justice) into the afterlife, continuing one of Hollywood’s favorite trends of the 2010s: the dead-but-fun trope. A self-centered social butterfly who dies in a freak accident after her 25th birthday, Cassie finds herself in the In-Between, a somewhat playful purgatory where the recently deceased have a chance to right their wrongs and resolve their moral debts – or , if they fail, descend – to their true hereafter. Tonally everywhere,Beyond the party uses a universally sad subject matter – friends and families mourning the loss of a loved one – to create a fun and original comedy-drama driven by the central theme of redemption. Although in their mid-twenties, the relationship between the two primary friends, Cassie and her more responsible surviving girlfriend Lisa (Midori Francis), feels emotionally stuck in “teen drama“, ultimately diminishing the emotional significance of Cassie’s death. Overall,Beyond the partyThe entire cast and characters of seem unable to strike a believable balance between heartbreak and comedy.

Related: He’s All This Actors & Character Guide This balance is a tightrope in every movie and TV show of the “dead-but-fun“The genre has to be successful in order to be successful. The fantasy of having a second chance to ease your heart, right unresolved wrongs, say the unsaid, etc.”It’s a wonderful life up to HBODead like me and the most recent NBC sitcomThe right place, which also follows the deceased into a purgatory-like afterlife – albeit with a larger myth and more philosophical thinking than found inBeyond the party. Conversely, there is the “death-but-not-fun“a reverse to this genre, as perhaps best illustrated by the psychedelic magnum opus of Gaspar NoStep into the void (2009), it can be instructive on what is required of its dead-but-fun counterpart. While the dead but not fun subgenre generally denies the dead any post-life agency, forcing them to morally consider the unalterable consequences of their lives, the dead but fun genre allows its subjects enough agency to mend their own. wrongs – – or if they aren’t allowed to, the comic tone of the genre at least diminishes the seriousness of their lives, reducing life itself to pure entertainment. It’s here thatBeyond the partymakes her biggest mistake: Her story hinges on the narrative arc of Cassie’s redemption righting her wrongs while simultaneously lessening the severity of her wrongs with an overall jovial and youthful tone – reminiscent of actress Justice’s young days with Nickelodeon. The result is a stilted and fuzzy story that neither draws any hearts nor has an emotional impact on the audience. This tone issue isn’t an inherent issue in the dead genre but a fun one, but it’s an inherent risk that many previous entries in the genre have managed to navigate. Especially in the second half of the film,Beyond the party makes up for it somewhat, raising the stakes of Cassie’s journey to the afterlife with some emotionally resonant scenes and sequences. Overall, however,Beyond the party continues Hollywood’s deadly but fun trend without doing much to innovate the trope or move it forward in a discernible direction. Next: Why Netflix Just Trolled Bob Ross Fans Why Wong fights the abomination in Shang-Chi

