Does Hollywood Really Need Another Caribbean Pirate?

Pirates of the Caribbean Seems likely to receive a reboot or direct sequel in the next few years, but does the franchise have to continue in either form, or does the series just have to be allowed to end? Released in 2003, the curse of the black pearl was a surprise hit for director Gore Verbinski. With a campy central ride by Johnny Depp, an odd mix of genres tone that included horror, comedy, and adventure, and an obscure origin (a Disneyland ride of the same name), Pirates of the Caribbean hardly looked like major franchise material.

Indeed, Verbinskis flop later The Lonely Rangerproved that the exact ingredients described above could lead to expensive and reckless madness. The strange pitch of the series, alongside the then recent failure of Cut-throat Island, so it’s no surprise that many industry insiders predicted the curse of the black pearl would be a standalone disappointment. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean Rather, the franchise proved to be a huge success and spawned a series of sequels so flawed that the failure of the original film might have been better.


The first one Pirates of the Caribbean sequels kept Verbinski as director and retained some of the charm of the originals, but failed to regain its magic, while subsequent releases were outright failures. Despite this, another installment in Disney’s profitable franchise is all the more inevitable afterward.Jungle Cruise failed to replace the Pirates of the Caribbean box office series. Leaving aside the question of money (as studios so rarely do), the question of whether Hollywood really needs another Pirates of the Caribbean, or whether the franchise should be allowed to end gracefully, is worth questioning.

The original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy was divisive

Will Turner stabs Davy Jones in Pirates of the Caribbean to World's End

Self-contained, tonally messy, and at times surprisingly tragic at times, Verbinskis’ original trilogy doesn’t stick to the breezy tone of the summer blockbuster set in the first film and thus loses the approval of many critics. However, despite the countless flaws of the second and third Pirates of the Caribbean films, they contain interesting half-formed ideas and compelling fictional creations, despite their tradition not entirely adding up. The plot-hole mounted At the end of the worldis particularly easy to take apart, but the closer trilogy tries to do something truly original with the material, and ends a franchise that started out as a gripping, ironic action comedy with a surprisingly tragic and romantic coda.

The staging of Verbinski Pirates of the Caribbean sequels are not, as some overzealous fans may claim, misunderstood classics, and neither can hold a candle to the quick-witted and skillful action of the curse of the black pearl. However, they are dramatic, compelling, and overflowing with ideas (arguably too many to be contained by their execution). The admirable attempt to tell a complicated story across numerous franchise episodes foreshadowed later MCUs more well-structured experiences, and Verbinski’s ambition was hailed by some critics. However, once Verbinski chose not to direct subsequent sequels, the Pirates of the Caribbean the franchise has lost its way in a more meaningful sense.

Later sequels of Pirates of the Caribbean were filmed

Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth and Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales

The fourth and the fifth Pirates of the Caribbeanthe films were less controversial, but only to the extent that they were universally hated. Few critics have defended the fourth outing, On foreign tides, and almost none had kind words for the fifth, Dead men don’t tell stories, with many saying the franchise was dead long before Depps Jack Sparrow was sent by Disney due to the stars’ legal issues. However, despite their critical failure, it is important to note that On foreign tides employed reliable blockbusterhelmer Rob Marshall while Dead men don’t tell stories introduced Javier Bardem to the cast, meaning there was no shortage of new talent being injected into the struggling series.

Some have argued that Margot Robbie’s project with Pirates of the Caribbean the reboot could save the series, but the pedigree of the actors and directors involved in previous failed sequels proves the franchise needs more than fresh blood to make it work again. Bringing back the original director and enlisting new talent failed Pirates of the Caribbean series so far, making the prospect of a reboot less than exciting.

Pirates of the Caribbean may not work as a reboot

Margot Robbie Pirates of the Caribbean queer character Jack Sparrow

A reboot that reintroduces the world of Pirates of the Caribbean the series via New Eyes could potentially work if the new movie makes a clean break and is definitely different from the original movies. However, if the Pirates of the Caribbeanthe franchise has to let go of its recurring characters, supporting cast, and lore just to function, so there is little left that makes it Pirates of the Caribbean, and restart for all intents and purposes can also be a new unconnected property. Some would say that’s exactly what Disney attempted with the strangely similar Jungle cruise (with its historical period, exotic setting, supernatural fantasy elements, and hybrid action-comedy-horror elements), but no new series is likely to have impact until the years already establishedPirates of the Caribbean would have an impact that would be enhanced when viewers find out that the reboot is a name-only tracking.

Why a direct sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean is a bad idea

Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man Chest Jack Sparrow William Turner Elizabeth Swan

Without the return of Depps Jack Sparrow, the Pirates of the Caribbean the franchise has lost its main attraction. The series could attempt to continue but audiences are unlikely to be interested in Pirates of the Caribbean without Sparrow, as the character is linked to the interest most fans have in the franchise. Despite the over-reliance on Depp in subsequent sequels, the essence of the characters is what made the original. the curse of the black pearlremarkable success and what separates it from all subsequent sequels.

The loose combination of comedy, menace and charm embodied by Jack Sparrow was reflected in the rapidly changing tone of the original film, where the Verbinskis sequels settled into darker territory and the latest installments were content to paddle through. a more purely comic territory. As evidenced by the underperformance of The suicide squad, Robbie doesn’t have the same unique audience appeal as Depp and a reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean the series starring the actor will likely end up being seen as a knockoff rather than a legitimate continuation precisely because of Depps’ absence. Ultimately, the appeal of the Pirates of the Caribbean is inextricably linked to the character of Jack Sparrow, making a successful sequel nearly impossible although it has never stopped Hollywood before.

