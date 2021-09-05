Review of “The Electric Life of Louis Wain” – The Hollywood Reporter





Whimsy is still a tough game to play on screen, which pretty much guarantees that Will Sharpe’s Louis Wain’s electric life will divide the audience. The excellent lead performances by Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy reinforce the uneven film, which premiered at Telluride, and its enchanting visual style also helps offset some complacency in Sharpe and Simon Stephenson’s script. Louis Wain was an illustrator best known for his elegant and sometimes odd drawings of cats. He was also an eccentric who espoused bizarre theories about the power of electricity to transform everyday life. From the late 19th century and into the first decades of the 20th century, Wain’s images of cats captured the attention of readers across England. Some images would be recognized today, even by people who have never heard of Wain. The film intends not only to recall his professional achievements but also to delve into the personal struggles of man. Louis Wain’s electric life The bottom line

The chemistry between Cumberbatch and Foy electrifies this biopic.

Place: Telluride Film Festival To throw: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, Olivia Colman Director: Will sharpe Screenwriters: Simon Stephenson, Will Sharpe 1 hour 51 minutes Growing up in a household with an overbearing mother and five eccentric sisters, Wain found himself pulled in all directions in his attempt to support them. When he returns home after a long absence, he finds that another woman has been added to the house, a housekeeper named Emily Richardson (winner of an Emmy crown Foy star). Although he doesn’t feel sure about his appearance and is inexperienced in romantic relationships, he feels an instant attraction to Emily, which his family fiercely tries to discourage. Obviously, they are threatened by the prospect of a romantic entanglement that might leave them without the constant support they need, but Louis and Emily refuse to be put off by the family’s objections. The courtship and wedding scenes are the film’s best moments. Cumberbatch and Foy play beautifully together; the chemistry is palpable and the two performers know how to charm the audience without exaggerating the romance. The couple’s discovery of a cat named Peter only adds to their domestic happiness. But of course, there wouldn’t be a movie if their happiness was uninterrupted, and Emily’s illness not only changes their marriage, but the movie’s dramatic arc as well. The final third of the film consists of depressing scenes of family and economic turmoil. One of Louis ‘sisters is confined to an asylum and Louis’ mental health deteriorates. Moreover, although he achieved commercial success with his paintings of cats, he had no business acumen and lost almost all of his money. The downward spiral that takes him through World War I and beyond puts the brakes on the final sections. What makes us look are the splendid visuals designed by Sharpe, cinematographer Erik Alexander Wilson and production designer Suzie Davies. Sharpe chose to shoot the film in an unusual 4: 3 aspect ratio, and the almost square photo frame increases the richness of the glossy palette. Even when the story gets depressing, the visual compositions are spellbinding. Nice performances also reinforce the film. Andrea Riseborough contributes a masterful portrayal of Louis’ most domineering sister, and Toby Jones brings panache to his portrayal of Wain’s sometimes exasperated but forgiving publisher. Olivia Colman, who co-starred with Sharpe in the British TV series Flowers, contributes to a witty and eloquent storytelling. And then you have to add that the supporting cast of over 40 cats – alive, not digitized – contributes a bit of feline fun. Electric life may not always sizzle, but it buzzes pleasantly.

