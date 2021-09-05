“The Same Storm” Review – The Hollywood Reporter





Peter Hedges’ The same storm is not the first film to reflect the restrictions and tragedies brought on by COVID-19. The recent movie Together, along with James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, dissected a relationship during the lockdown. And last year’s HBO drama Coastal elites consisted of five interlocking monologues centered on characters affected by the pandemic as well as the Trump presidency. Now writer-director Hedges (April songs; Ben is back, which starred his son Lucas Hedges) adds his take on the subject, with a series of poignant vignettes focusing on a variety of people whose lives have been turned upside down over the past year and a half. Hedges took all the necessary precautions to film more than two dozen actors. All were filmed at home or in the workplace, using cell phones, computers and Zoom formats that an expert technical team helped the actors navigate. Hedges designed the screenplay, inspired by Arthur Schnitzler’s 19e century game Round, which consists of vignettes each involving two or three characters, one of them leading to a new story with a new character, which then takes us to the next vignette. The structure of Round is not followed religiously here, but it lends a certain elegance to the spectrum of painful dramas. The same storm The bottom line

An uneven but powerful collage of lives disrupted by COVID-19.

The disease is just one of the tragedies depicted in the film. The story begins with a woman (Noma Dumezweni) who worries about her husband in intensive care. The following episode shows the nurse (Raúl Castillo) talking to her while trying to relieve her stress with a sex worker (Mary-Louise Parker), who then communicates with her sick but acerbic mother (brilliantly played by Elaine May) . Another striking sequence concerns the devastating psychological and emotional effects of lockdowns. The stunning Sandra Oh plays a wealthy mother worried about her son (Jin Ha), who reels in enforced loneliness and has stopped taking the medications he needs to control his schizophrenic tendencies. As Oh enlists the help of the young man’s doctor (Danny Burstein), tensions escalate and lead to a shocking conclusion to the streak. A later episode shows Oh at a large AA reunion on Zoom, in which she confesses that the crisis with her son caused her to have her first drink in over two decades. Another vignette reveals the harmful effects of the pandemic on children’s education. Real-life partners Ron Livingston and Rosemary DeWitt play a couple concerned about their son’s low scores on his Zoom class homework. They have a conference with their son’s teacher (Alison Pill), who is not as responsive as they would like to resolve the issues the boy is facing. This leads to one of the film’s less satisfying vignettes, when Pill and her three brothers plan a Zoom birthday celebration for their ailing mother (Judith Light). Pill’s gay and liberal brother (Cory Michael Smith) berates her for voting for Trump in 2016, and when their two redneck brothers (one wearing a MAGA hat) join the conversation, tensions escalate. This sequence seems too didactic, and the brothers on the right are rather stock figures. The gay brother then has a conversation with his black lover, Russell (Ato Blankson-Wood), and they discuss engagement issues in another segment that seems too long and dim. But the conclusion is shattering, when we learn of Russell’s connection to a character we met earlier. As Round, The same storm closes the circle at the end, and Dumezweni’s powerful performance hits the right note sad but modestly optimistic as we leave the theater. In short, this film leaves us moved and provoked – and in awe of its technical achievements – even if it is not a perfect digest of our ongoing national nightmare.

