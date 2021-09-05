Entertainment
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon Review – The Hollywood Reporter
Fairy tales don’t usually start the way Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon does, but director Ana Lily Amirpour isn’t one to let convention get in her way. This trippy Venice competition title opens with a moody photo of a grim bayou in Louisiana. Spanish moss hangs from oaks and cypresses. Clouds slide across the sky, sometimes crossing the path of the full moon. The unattractive swamp water is dark and calm. Miles away, a young woman named Mona (Jeon Jong-seo) sits in an asylum, wrapped in a white straitjacket and rocking back and forth in her cell. When her night watchman goes to her room to cut her toenails, the routine exchange ends when the babysitter stabs herself in the thigh with the nail clipper and Mona runs away.
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon reinforces Amirpour’s reputation as a master of subversion. As with his two previous films – A girl comes home at night and The bad lot – she takes the frame of fantasy adventure films and fills it with her own eclectic touches. In this version of the story, our heroine and her accomplices are marginalized, people who are pushed to the margins by society. With its hyper saturated atmosphere, its hypnotic music and its very stylized cinematography, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon will surely delight existing fans of the director and convert new ones.
After escaping from the asylum, Mona encounters a group of strangers under a freeway. They come to his aid, no questions asked: hand him a beer, give him a pair of faded black Converse and direct him to New Orleans. Somewhat carried by this first benevolence, our escapee heads for the Cité du Croissant, planning to leave the asylum in rear-view mirror. “I will not return to this place”, a phrase she utters to almost everyone she meets, becomes a refrain, a reminder of her haunting and mysterious past.
Navigating the modern world after nearly a decade in captivity is more difficult than expected. But fear is not part of Mona’s equation. She has supernatural powers that allow her to control people and their actions with just a glance. The film focuses on how this ability saves Mona and the friends she makes along the way from dangerous situations. Jeon (Burning) excels in her first English role, imbuing Mona with personality despite her limited dialogue. Much of this is achieved through Jeon’s measured performance of Mona’s unusual ability – to contort her face as she accesses her rage, slowly and purposefully twisting her head and raising her arms before lashing out.
Mona’s first stop in New Orleans is a seedy convenience store frequented by a group of heavily tattooed young men. Seeing Mona alone, they approach and question her. Where are his friends? Who is she? What does she want? Food is the answer to that last question, and when the man with a hot container of food in his hand refuses to share, Mona walks into the store and tries to buy a bag of cheese puffs and a beer. Fuzz (Ed Skrein), one of the boys in the ragtag group, follows her. Already in love with this mysterious girl, he pays for his meager meal, then, like men, asks for a kiss.
Somewhere on the other side of town, Officer Harold (Craig Robinson) opens a disturbing and funny fortune cookie that reads: “Forget what you know.” But before he can think twice, he receives a call from a dispatch alerting agents in the area to monitor a schizophrenic patient who has escaped from the asylum. Next comes a mission: to go to a convenience store near the French Quarter to deal with two drunk women causing a scene. It’s not hard to guess what happens next.
Thanks to her powers, Mona comes out relatively unscathed and continues her tour of New Orleans. Her next stop is a fast food restaurant where she meets Bonnie (Kate Hudson), who dances at a strip club on Bourbon Street. The two quickly become friends, and Mona considers Bonnie a tutor. Bonnie’s intentions with Mona are more opaque, but she encourages a friendship between Mona and her son, Charlie (Evan Whitten), which blossoms smoothly over the course of the film.
Amirpour’s scenario is simple. Save a few shocking moments, everything is going as planned. It is very disappointing with regard to the backstory of our heroine, which is only lightly touched on. Yet one could argue that the parsimony of the script leaves more room for the director’s inventive visual language to take center stage. Deep purples, vivid greens, blues and reds cover each shot, giving the whole movie a rave quality. The music – an eclectic mix of EDM, rock and other genres – only adds to the trippy experience.
New Orleans feels, sounds and looks different under this director’s eye. Some parts of the setting seem underused to me, but I’d be curious to read the reactions of the townspeople. Even if you are not completely captivated by the story, the experience Mona Lisa and the Blood MoonThe atmospheric weirdness of ‘is worth watching at least once.
