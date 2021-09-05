Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain on Venice red carpet cement them as Hollywood icons until the end of time

Chances are there is no more striking moving image at the Venice Film Festival this year than this little video of Oscar isaac and Jessica chastain captured on the red carpet on Saturday. In case you haven’t seen this wonderful piece of filmmaking before, we’ve brought it to you below in its purest form with a holy shit legend of a passed out movie critic and a huge watermark in the center. Reassemble the backs of your seats and your trays. Were going in.

So what exactly happens in that 52-second slow-motion clip, that Zapruder movie from Eros, which was seen over five million times on Sunday morning? Let’s take our benchmarks.

Chastain and Isaac were arriving at the premiere of Scenes from a wedding, which is not a movie but a TV series that premieres on HBO on September 12. The Venice Film Festival filtered all five episodes (just under five hours), so anyone willing to sit in a theater for that long certainly deserves a special show before a show like this.

Yes Scenes from a wedding It sounds familiar, as it is based on a provocative 1974 television series written and directed by Swedish author Ingmar Bergman. It was then cut short and theatrically released and became a sort of arthouse hit in the United States. (The Short Cut, at a paltry two hours and forty-nine minutes, is currently available to stream on HBO Max. If you want the original, the powerful Criterion channel has the six 50-minute episodes of Complex Marital Distress for you to. sink your teeth in.)

This new Isaac-Chastain version is adapted by Hagai Levi, an Israeli screenwriter, director and producer who is best known for creating the series Processing. As Levi told me in an interview to appear here on VF, Isaac and Chastain, who have been good friends since Juliard, kept the light on set with their own private jokes while filming The Pandemic Era on a soundstage in Mount Vernon, New York. This mutual comfort is evident in other images of the Scenes Red carpet.

But it was the first video that had the most impact, and some film experts pointed out that we had already seen Chastain holding Isaac’s face in the 2014. JC Chandor movie One of the most violent years. (The image on the right is a different angle of the red carpet.)

As for that arm kiss, well, keep in mind that Isaac recorded Gomez’s voice in an animated movie. Addams Family project.

There were other funny comments regarding the two actors who, it should be noted, have been good buddies from the start, are both married with two children each, and are actors.

This one is my favorite, because it suggests that Jamie lee curtis left Isaac’s wife Elvire Lind a private message in the public sphere or doesn’t care who knows his stuff.

In addition to Scenes from a wedding, Isaac also repeated Dune at this year’s Venice festival. Earlier in the week, Timothée Chalamet posted this image in his Instagram Stories, suggesting that Chastains knees need to be galvanized steel to withstand red carpet buckling.

