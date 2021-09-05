Bollywood Movies About Single Parents





Over the past few years, Bollywood has produced several films focused on single parents. These films relied on nuance and real human emotions rather than the melodramatic model of storytelling that once existed. Let’s take a look at some of these movies. 1. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Source: YouTube / Girish Margam In the film, Ratna Pathak Shah plays the role of a single mother who is an empathetic parent to her young son Jai (Imraan Khan). She is a strong woman who does not hesitate to assert her views and opinions. It’s one of the few Bollywood films to show a modern, feminist mother who isn’t afraid to call a spade a spade. 2. Peak Source: YouTube / Sony Pictures Films India Amitabh Bachchan stars as Bhaskor Banerjee, a cantankerous father who also happens to be a hypochondriac. But beneath his bad temper and paranoia, he fiercely loves his daughter Piku (Deepika Padukone). The film focuses on the dysfunctional father-daughter relationship that stands the test of time. Bachchans’ character is a feminist father who raises his daughter to be a strong and independent woman. 3. Paa Source: YouTube / Reliance Entertainment In the film, Vidya (Vidya Balan) is a single mother whose son, Auro (Amitabh Bachchan) suffers from a rare genetic condition. While the film focuses on the hardships of being a single mother, it also introduces the beautiful and honest relationship between Vidya and Auro. Vidya is supported on her journey by her mother, who raised her daughter on her own after the untimely death of her husband. 4. Hum Tum Source: YouTube / YRF In Hum Tum, Kirron Kher is a single mother of Rhea (Rani Mukerji). She is a compassionate parent who can be a little protective of her daughter, but doesn’t overdo her parenthood. Then there is Rati Agnihotri who plays the role of mother Karans, who is raising her son on her own after separating from her husband. While the film primarily focuses on the relationship between Karan and Rheas, it also touches on the loneliness faced by the characters of Kher and Agnihotris. Have you watched any of these movies? Let us know in the comments. Social and main image credit: MSM Motion Pictures, Saraswati Entertainment Creations, Rising Sun Films and Aamir Khan Productions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-movies-on-single-parents/18023831 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos