Bollywood celebrities express their gratitude on Teachers’ Day





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Teachers play a crucial role in shaping who we are and Bollywood celebrities celebrate Teachers’ Day by expressing their gratitude to their teachers – lead actors, directors, parents and others who care for them. taught important lessons.

Actor Madhuri Dixit shared a photo of former president Dr S Radhakrishnan with the message: “Today on this special occasion, I want to thank all the teachers who have given us so many important lessons about our lives. Let’s celebrate this day together and show our gratitude to our teachers. #HappyTeachersDay. “



Actor Angad Bedi shared photos with actor Amitabh Bachchan, director Shoojit Sircar and his father and former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

With the beautiful photos he wrote, “Guru-shishya sir @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar dada and my bapu and my guru #bishansinghbedi #teachersday.”



Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu shared a comeback photo with his father and veteran superstar Krishna.

“Here is the love of learning and growing every day! Thanking my father who taught me to love, to be strong, to have discipline, compassion and humility. I will always be indebted to him and to everyone who helped me learn and grow on my journey. #TeachersDay “, he added in the caption.



Actress Divya Dutta also took to her Instagram account and wrote a cute post for Teachers’ Day.

“Happy #teachers’ day to the greatest teacher! Dear life! You taught me everything I needed to learn slowly and surely. Passionate student loving every moment, becoming wiser every day !! And yes happy birthday! teachers to mum, who taught me to go to this class of life with a smile always .. happy teachers day to all my teachers and to all those who have taught me something in life !! Happy #teachersday @ drrahulsdutta! I am proud that you are such an amazing teacher, “she wrote.



Several other actors including Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty and Karisma Kapoor also greeted their teachers on this special day.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, philosopher-author and second President of India born September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition of celebrating Teachers’ Day began to honor Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI) A large number of celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Angad Bedi, Mahesh Babu and many more took to their respective social networks on Sunday to thank those who have played the role of teachers in their lives.Actor Madhuri Dixit shared a photo of former president Dr S Radhakrishnan with the message: “Today on this special occasion, I want to thank all the teachers who have given us so many important lessons about our lives. Let’s celebrate this day together and show our gratitude to our teachers. #HappyTeachersDay. “Actor Angad Bedi shared photos with actor Amitabh Bachchan, director Shoojit Sircar and his father and former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.With the beautiful photos he wrote, “Guru-shishya sir @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar dada and my bapu and my guru #bishansinghbedi #teachersday.”Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu shared a comeback photo with his father and veteran superstar Krishna.“Here is the love of learning and growing every day! Thanking my father who taught me to love, to be strong, to have discipline, compassion and humility. I will always be indebted to him and to everyone who helped me learn and grow on my journey. #TeachersDay “, he added in the caption.Actress Divya Dutta also took to her Instagram account and wrote a cute post for Teachers’ Day.“Happy #teachers’ day to the greatest teacher! Dear life! You taught me everything I needed to learn slowly and surely. Passionate student loving every moment, becoming wiser every day !! And yes happy birthday! teachers to mum, who taught me to go to this class of life with a smile always .. happy teachers day to all my teachers and to all those who have taught me something in life !! Happy #teachersday @ drrahulsdutta! I am proud that you are such an amazing teacher, “she wrote.Several other actors including Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty and Karisma Kapoor also greeted their teachers on this special day.Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, philosopher-author and second President of India born September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.In 1962, the tradition of celebrating Teachers’ Day began to honor Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sify.com/movies/bollywood-celebrities-express-gratitude-this-teachers-day-news-bollywood-vjflJceejiife.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos