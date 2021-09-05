Entertainment
Actor with local connections in Michael Keaton’s film | Local News
St. Joseph-based actor Andy Schneeflock has made appearances on major TV shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Equalizer.
Schneeflocks’ latest role, as the partner of someone killed on 9/11 in the Netflix drama Worth, could be his most important acting gig yet.
Even when talking about it, I get emotional, he says. I put myself in the place of the characters. But I think history has also informed a lot (about his past).
A graduate of St. Joseph Central High School in 2000, Schneeflock turned his love of high school acting and Robidoux Resident Theater productions into a career in New York City, appearing on shows like HBO Boardwalk Empire and drama by Tom Hanks Bridge of Spies. At the moment, its worth that it can’t wait for people to see.
Released on Netflix on September 3, the drama PG-13, directed by Sara Colangelo, is based on the real-life story of Ken Feinberg (played by Michael Keaton), an attorney who has been made a special master of the 9/11 victim. Compensation fund.
At first, Feinberg thinks it will be an easy job for him to do his civic duty, ascribing a dollar value to the thousands of victims of the World Trade Center attack. As Feinberg’s legal team encounters injured and lost people, things get more and more complicated.
Schneeflock plays Graham Morris, a composite character depicting homosexuals who struggled to obtain compensation after losing their partner in the 9/11 attacks. For Morris, all he has left to remember his partner is a voicemail message saying goodbye to him.
While the Schneeflocks scene is short, it is a turning point in the film. Like many victims involved in the September 11 attacks, her situation is more complicated than the mere loss of a loved one. Sharing the stage with Amy Ryan (The Office, Gone Baby Gone), who plays Camille Biros, a member of the Feinbergs law firm, he said he feels the weight of his role as his character crumbles emotionally in front of her .
I thought, if this was me and I had lost my wife or someone I loved very dearly and very intimately, would that really be compensation, or would it be? make the world recognize that this person was my person? he said.
Working with Colangelo and Ryan, he said the two opened up the space for different emotions with each take. He said he couldn’t be more proud of the work they’ve done together.
They really let me play and listened to me, and there was plenty of room for me to do whatever was happening at the time, which was really magical, he said.
While the film was shot in 2019 and its premiere was acclaimed at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, the pandemic has put it on the back burner of Schneeflocks’ mind as it has reserved other roles. , helped other actors and became a father. In August, he found out that the film would be released on Netflix and that its scene was included in the trailer.
I think in April I heard that Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company (Higher Ground Productions) had bought it and I thought, That’s exciting news, he said. . Then it got me thinking, Wait. Did Barack Obama see me play?
While Schneeflock stays busy, having shot scenes for the Comedy Central sitcom Awkwfina is Nora From Queens, teaching at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and raising his child with his wife, he hopes his appearance in Worth will put him on the radar more. of people.
Because of COVID, everything slowed down. But there are things going on, and hopefully Worth has other things as well, he said.
Thinking about his time in St. Joseph, being the best friend of other hometown success stories like comic book artist Kyle Strahm, Schneeflock said he was proud to represent the area and that he hopes give it back one day.
I had an amazing childhood with great friends and friendships that definitely put me on this path, he said. One of the things I have learned is that everything that has happened to me, for all of us, brings us to this moment. And without being from Saint-Joseph, I could never have done something like Worth.
Worth is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.
