The top 5 most requested actors in Hollywood

Making it big in Hollywood is more difficult than ever, and aspiring actors aren’t the only ones thinking it. Even the top entertainment executives agree that it’s harder than ever to make yourself known and become a household name. Everyone from agents to managers to studio executives agree that even stars who are entitled to a defining moment struggle to achieve superstar status.

That’s why, when stars manage to capture the audience’s attention in a big way, they immediately go to the top of every casting agent’s wish list. But who exactly are these Hollywood stars in 2021? Hollywood journalist polled some of the top executives in the industry to find out exactly which stars are defining the new A-List.

1. Florence pugh

British actress Florence Pugh caused a sensation in Hollywood after her role in “Lady Macbeth” in 2016 won her rave reviews. But it wasn’t until 2019 that she really had a turning point after starring in three back-to-back projects that showcased her range of acting skills. Florence first played a professional wrestler in “Fighting With My Family”, and then showcased her talents in the horror film “Midsommar” before taking on the role of Amy March in “Little Women”.

Florence went on to land a starring role in the independent film “Black Widow” and is slated to appear in Disney + ‘s “Hawkeye” miniseries as well as “Don’t Worry Darling” and “A Good Person”.

“She has all the deals under the sun,” a talent representative told THR.

2. Reg-Jean Page

“Bridgerton” idol Reg-Jean Page quickly made his mark in pop culture when the Netflix series premiered in late 2020. A single watch of the show was enough to make Reg-Jean soar in the world. glory, who recently revealed he won’t be returning for season two. Instead, it has caught the attention of casting agents around the world, who tell THR that it has the “it” factor that Hollywood is always looking for.

So far he has signed for the action movie “The Gray Man”, a film adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons” and a reboot of “The Saint”. Not to mention the rumors that he could play the role of James Bond!



3. Anya-Taylor Joy

Anya-Taylor Joy had already made her mark as an independent sweetheart when she became one of the most requested actresses in Hollywood after starring in “The Queens Gambit”. The role has earned her a SAG Award and a Golden Globe as well as the attention of many prominent executives in Hollywood. Not only is she now exceptionally in demand, but she’s also extremely thoughtful about the roles she takes on.

“If I feel that the opportunities that have been given to me are not the right ones, then I have to stick my neck out and say, ‘Hey, I think maybe I could do that. [role] if you give me the opportunity to try, “she told THR.

Next up for Anya-Taylor is the psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho” as well as the lead role in the upcoming spin-off “Mad Max”.

4. Anthony ramos

Anthony Ramos may be one of Hollywood’s hottest new talents, but at one point he considered giving up acting. Everything changed when Lin-Manuel Miranda gave him his decisive role in “Hamilton” and from there it was all on an upward trajectory. He’s even now brought his Broadway chops to the big screen. After landing roles in “A Star Is Born” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, he found his way back to Lin-Manuel to team up for the film adaptation of “In the Heights”.

“He has an undeniable charisma. He lights up any room he walks into,” a representative told THR.

While Anthony is said to be “bringing major deals,” he can currently be seen on HBO’s “In Treatment” and will star in the next installment of “Transformers.”



5. Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors made an impact with his critically acclaimed performance in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” but has managed to maintain his mystique in a world that wants to know everything about the actors they admire. His roles in projects like “Lovecraft Country”, “Da 5 Bloods” and “Loki” have already helped him build a reputation for his “relentless ability to delve into character work and go deep.”

“He has that versatility and knows how to be different in every role,” a talent manager told THR.