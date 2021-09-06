Razor Fist actor teases more story in Shang-Chi 2





Exclusive: Florian Munteanu says it was “always the plan to give [Razor Fist] a much larger role “in a future sequel to Shang-Chi.

Actor Florian Munteanu, who plays Razor Fist inShang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, teased a bigger story for her character in the movie sequel.Shang-Chiintroduces a new hero to the MCU in Simu Liu’s eponymous martial arts master. The film takes him back to the underground world of the Ten Rings organization led by his father Wenwu (Tony Leung), aka the real Mandarin, who wants to use the Ten Rings for a business that could have devastating consequences for the world. A former heavyweight boxer, Munteanu plays one of Wenwu’s henchmen who has a machete for his arm. He is first sent to San Francisco to retrieve Shang-Chi’s pendant his mother gave him, which led to the spectacular bus fight at the start of the film. Razor Fist is later seen as part of the Ten Rings invasion team sent to Ta Lo as well. Although initially billed as a typical henchman, he quickly turns out to be memorable and even a little more morally aware than initially thought, urging his men to help the people of Ta Lo when the consequences of Wenwu’s plan will fully materialize.

Related: Why SHIELD Didn’t Know & Try To Stop Mandarin Talk to RSprior to the film’s release, Munteanu stated that, regarding Razor Fist, “there are a lot of background stories that haven’t been told yet. “He added that this is something that can be built on either in aShang-Chisequel or another movie within the MCU. Read Munteanu’s full statement below: “Oh yeah, it’s always been the plan, to give her a much bigger role. Well see where that leads. There are a lot of background stories that haven’t been told yet, because it’s about obviously from an origin story about Shang-Chi. So let’s see what happens in the future with Razor Fist in the MCU. “ It’s understandable that Razor Fist’s story isn’t explored inShang-Chi.As Munteanu says,“this is an origin story on Shang-Chi,”so naturally, the movie spends a lot of time focusing on this character’s story with his family. Taking the time to present the backstory of each secondary character would only bog down the story. Still, that’s not to say that it wouldn’t be interesting to learn more about the character, including how he received his trademark weapon and got involved with the Ten Rings organization. With Razor Fist featured as part of Xialing’s (Meng’er Zhang) new Ten Rings inShang-Chi‘spost-credit scene, there are clear signs the character is potentially coming back. Plus, with the scene promising that“The Ten Rings will return,”it seems more than likely that fans could see him and his cohorts appear to some extent elsewhere in the MCU, perhaps even beforeShang-Chi 2.Hopefully, this will be in an increased role that allows Munteanu to show the character more and deepen his story if such an opportunity arises. More: Shang-Chi 2 News & Updates: Everything We Know Every famous member of the Coppola family (including Nicolas Cage)

About the Author Nico Brown

(189 articles published)

Nico Marrone is Senior Editor for Screen Rant. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an MA in Postcolonial Literature by combining his love of African literature with comics. He was previously a film editor for The Student and is currently an assistant theater editor for The Wee Review. When not interested in movies and comics, Nico can be found spinning the fire, throwing too many Dungeons & Dragons games, and complaining about the Scottish weather. More from Nico Marrone

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/shang-chi-2-razor-fist-backstory-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos