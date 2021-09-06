Entertainment
It’s Michael Keaton’s 70th birthday and fans are celebrating the Batman actor
Before his return as Batman in Flash Next year, Michael keaton celebrates its 70th anniversary with fans around the world. Over the past several decades, Keaton has appeared in a variety of major roles, although he is particularly appreciated for his role as Bruce Wayne as Tim Burton. Batman and its sequel Batman Returns. Flash brings him back to the role on the big screen for the third time in 2022.
Sure, Batman fans are thrilled to have Keaton back in the role. Although different actors have come to appear as the Dark Knight in the years since, many people have long requested that Keaton return in a new movie as the older Bruce. Some fans imagined him appearing in a live-action adaptation of Batman beyond, which would make him serve as a mentor to a teenager taking on the role of Batman.
Batman Beyond: The Movie wasn’t meant to be, at least not at the time, but Keaton’s comeback was still in the cards. Thanks to a multiverse storyline at the heart of The Flash, Keaton will be able to return as the same Batman he played in the Tim Burton films, even though Ben Affleck is the Batman of the DCEU. Both incarnations of the character will be in the same movie, although this will be Affleck’s last performance in the role. There are also rumors that Keaton will continue to appear as Batman in other DC films like the DCEU version of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.
Meanwhile, Keaton will also be seen in the upcoming Marvel movie. Morbius. He will resume his Spider-Man: Homecoming vulture role, though that’s for a separate continuity outside of the MCU. If you can’t keep up with all of these multiverse variant storylines and characters, you’re not alone. Keaton explained to THR last month that it took a lot of explaining to the folks at Marvel to get him to figure out how this would all work.
“I nod like I know what they’re talking about. I say ‘Uh-huh.’ And I’m like, “You might as well just explain quantum physics to me right now,” Keaton recalls. “All I know is I just know my guy. And I know the basics. ‘ So finally they looked at me and they laughed. They said, “You don’t know what we’re talking about, do you? I said, ‘No, I don’t know, no idea what you’re talking about.’ “
Once he got to grips with the multiverse, Keaton was thrilled to return as Bruce Wayne for Flash after reading Christina Hodson’s screenplay. The actor said, “Frankly, deep in my head I always thought, ‘I bet I could go back and nail that motherfucker. “And so I thought, ‘Well, now that they’re asking me, let me see if I can do it.'”
We’ll all see how Keaton’s return as Batman falls with it Flash was released on November 4, 2022. Before that, he’ll be back as Vulture in Morbius on January 28, 2022. For now, fans are celebrating the Hollywood legend’s 70th birthday, and you can see what the Batman fans are talking about the occasion on Twitter.
Topics: Birthdays, Batman, Flash, Flashpoint
