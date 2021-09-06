Power of the dog: Benedict Cumberbatch on straight actors playing gay

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee are up for some tough conversations about “The Power of the Dog”.

Jane Campion’s evocative western, which premiered to acclaim in Venice and kicked off her cast in the Oscar race, brings a radical new perspective to its late 1920s backdrop. The adaptation of Thomas’ novel Savage finds Cumberbatch as ruthless Montana cattle rancher Phil, who projects a raw, macho presence even as he develops an unexpected chemistry with Peter (Smit-McPhee), the son of a widow (Kirsten Dunst) who moved to the ranch after marrying Cumberbatch’s brother (Jesse Plemons).

“I feel very sensitive to representation, diversity and inclusion,” Cumberbatch said in an interview at the Telluride Film Festival, where he arrived from Venice. “One of the attractions of the job was the idea that in this world, with this specific character, there were a lot of private things, hidden from view.” While the specifics of Phil’s gender identity are shrouded in ambiguity, Cumberbatch played a gay character in 2014 as troubled mathematician Alan Turing in “The Imitation Game.” As a result of this experience, he knows the score when it comes to the discourse around which the actors play certain roles.

“It was not done without thinking,” he said. “I also feel a little bit, is this something where our dance card has to be public?” Should we explain all of our intimate moments in our sexual history? I do not think so. He added that he trusted his seasoned director, who wanted him for the role. “Jane chose us as actors to play these roles,” he said. “This is his question that must be answered.”

Yet it was Smit-McPhee who faced arguably the most intimidating challenge with the role of Peter, a gangly and flamboyant young man whose physicality is in itself a blatant challenge to the repressive heteronormative standards of the time.

“I would say there are a lot of things about Peter that I identify with,” said the 25-year-old actor, making his first pilgrimage to Telluride since his appearance on “The Road” made him a hit. childish feeling in 2009. “Of course I’m a straight man, but I’m extremely in touch with my feminine side. I was raised by my mom and sister. Of course my dad has a huge male influence on me. life, but he could never really pull me away from the feminine side that I inherently have in me. It was just a matter of bringing him out… and letting him be in the world. It was a really thing but beautiful to do.

Peter’s on-screen presence proved to be a new challenge for the young actor, who will go on to play Jimmie Rodgers in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. “One thing that really stood out with Jane was that she challenged me to step out of my comfort zone,” he said. “At first I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, I don’t know if I can find anything other than what I’ve been doing all these years. But when I just gave in to it, accepted it and had fun with it, Jane helped me bring more to Peter than I could give.

Smit-McPhee acknowledged that with his early projects like “The Road” and “Let Me In,” he developed a dark streak that followed him into his adult career. “From that very young age, I have been very aware and aware of scripts that come in and speak to me,” he said. “I happen to have a lot of doomsday titles on my resume, but it wasn’t intentional.”

Sitting across from him, Cumberbatch echoed that sentiment. “You go with your taste,” he said. “You go with what you think is a challenge. And your taste depends on what you want to see.

The actors developed their chemistry during a two-week training camp hosted by Campion, where she included exercises that required them to stay in character. “Sure, we had a chat among ourselves, but there was also a little secret sauce somewhere, the things you leave out for now,” Cumberbatch said. “I think when it’s nonverbal and intensely subtextual, when there are so many planes of intention and thoughts, you obviously want to take the audience. You want him to believe what he sees, but you also want to leave something to be discovered.

Netflix is ​​releasing “The Power of the Dog” in theaters on November 17, 2021, before it airs on December 1.

