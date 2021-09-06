‘Mark Hamill’ goes viral after ‘Star Wars’ actor tweeted his own name





Twitter likes Marc Hamill so much, they’ll even like him when he tweets, “Marc Hamill.” That’s right, just the name, “Mark Hamill.” The “Star Wars” actor took part in a Twitter challenge Sunday to see if he could get the universal social media nod of approval by just writing his name. “You could just tweet ‘Mark Hamill’ and you would get thousands of likes,” one wrote. Twitter user. Hamill retweeted the challenge missive, adding only his name as indicated. In less than two minutes, there were 2.1K likes and “Mark Hamill” turned to a hot topic. In two hours, the tweet had 7,016 retweets and 148.3,000 likes (and it continues). It was an awe-inspiring display of the power of the internet by the actor playing the legendary Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. “The Force is with him,” wrote a commentator on Twitter. Marc Hamill:Sharing exclusive “Star Wars” photos for the 40th anniversary of “Empire Strikes Back” “Thirtysomething” actor Ken Olin was curious about the astounding results. “Will this work for anyone? Here is: Mark Hamill,” Olin tweeted. Spoiler alert: it worked. But it didn’t hurt that Hamill retweeted the thought to his flock. “Star Trek” actor George Takei entered the groove,Tweeter, “Mark Hamill. And now we wait.” Takeid didn’t have to wait long for thousands of people to like his tweet as well. “The Wire” actor Lance Reddick added his own, “Mark Hamill” on Twitter before adding in terms of explanation, “Ok, I’m desperate to be like (Mark Hamill).” And so on. Twitter user@ LozzaBean12, which sparked the social media storm, quoted “presenter” Ron Burgundy to comment, “Boy, it got out of hand quickly.”

