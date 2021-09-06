Daredevil actor takes on No Way Home rumor





Charlie Cox, known for his interpretation of daredevilin the popular 2015-2018 series on Netflix, has been mentioned by many MCU fans while waiting for the next movie, Spider-Man: No Path Home. The reason is due to the belief that Matt Murdock will make an appearance in the film at Peter Parker’s lawyer, defending him against charges brought in the wake of his secret identity being revealed to the public. This type of story has been touched upon in the comics and the Spider-Man TV series of the 1990s before, which is why fans believe it will make an appearance. Charlie Cox played the character from the highly acclaimed Marvel series, which was originally slated to be part of the MCU, with Luke Cage, Iron fist, Jessica jones and The defenders. When Disney launched its own competing steam service, almost all connections made to the series were seemingly erased. Charlie Cox was praised for his portrayal of the character and the most accurate onscreen version compared to the 2003 version of 20th Century Fox played by Ben Affleck. The brief blow that sparked all the rumors But in a recent interview, Charlie Cox put an end to these rumors: “I can promise you it’s not my forearms. As a fan of the Marvel movies, I loved the little stuff where they appear here and there but since we were on Netflix we weren’t able to do that for legal reasons, I don’t know why. But I like the idea of ​​Jessica and Matt appearing in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That would be really, really cool.“ Again, with all connections to Netflix being deleted by Marvel, it’s highly unlikely that Cox and the company will appear in future MCU projects. Most likely, a new actor would take over the role if Matt Murdock reappeared. Funny enough, most people even forget about some of the other Marvel Pre-Disney Plus shows like Agent Carter Where Agents of SHIELD because their impact was not directly linked to the films, unlike future projects like Moon knight Where She-Hulk, which will have a larger connection with the MCU in the future. While we might not be seeing Daredevil, are you still excited to see the latest Tom Holland Spider-Man? Source: THAT ONE Pirates and princesses (PNP) is an independent, fan-driven news blog that covers Disney and Universal theme parks, themed entertainment and related pop culture from a consumer perspective. The opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its publishers, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial source of information and has no connection with The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other business we can cover.

