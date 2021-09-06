The actor who almost played Pinhead on Doug Bradley





Doug Bradley made Hellraiser’s Pinhead a horror icon, but he almost swapped roles with another actor; here is who almost played the Hell Priest.

Here’s the actor who could’ve played Pinhead in the original Hellraiser had Doug Bradley passed. Clive Barker made a name for himself as a horror writer in the early 1980s with hisPounds of blood short stories and The game of damnation. He also wrote the screenplays for a few horror films during this time, including the future cult favorite. Raw-headed rex, but his dissatisfaction with the end result of the two films led him to direct his first film. Hellraiser arrived on screens in 1987, becoming somewhat of an instant classic for its intense horror and unforgettable imagery. While the character screen in Hellraiser in short, the “Lead Cenobite” – AKA Pinhead – was one of the most memorable parts of the film. The demon’s face was stuck on posters and commercials for the movie, and it became a bigger part of Hell: Hellraiser 2. Pinhead went on to become the star of the show for the years 1992 Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, who tried to turn him into a figure of Freddy Krueger. Doug Bradley has played the role in eight films, his last appearance being in 2005 Hell world.

Doug Bradley's Pinhead projected an intensity that made Pinhead one of the most unique horror characters of the 1980s. A famous piece of surrounding trivia Hellraiser is that the actor had the choice between two roles. He could either play the main Cenobite – as the character was nicknamed in the script – or one of the roles in Moving Man. Bradley felt that since Hellraiser would be her first film, it might be wise to put her face in front of the camera instead of burying it under makeup. If he had passed on Pinhead, Moving Man 2 Oliver Parker was the next actor in contention for the role. At the start of the film, Larry (Andrew Robinson) tries to move a mattress down stairs with the help of two moving men, played by Dave Atkins and Parker. The latter gets a few lines and a bit of screen time, but – as Bradley himself realized – the role of Pinhead was much more interesting. Parker would return for a cameo appearance in Hellraiser 2, where his character meets a bloody ending on, ironically, the same mattress he helped move in the first film. For those who are curious about what an Oliver Parker does Hellraiser Pinhead might look like he later played a major supporting role in Barker'sRace of the night. He was buried under makeup as a creature named Peloquin and becomes both menacing and eerily charming. Parker has gone from actor to director and has directed artists like Dorian Gray with Ben Barnes and Johnny English Reborn.

