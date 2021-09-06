Chadwick Boseman’s Alma Mater honors deceased actor





Howard University shares a time-lapse video showing that its College of Fine Arts has been officially renamed in honor of former student Chadwick Boseman.

Howard University honored former student Chadwick Boseman by renaming the university’s College of Fine Arts in honor of the late actor. The historically black university shared a time-lapse video that showed the installation of Boseman’s name on the school building, according to Deadline. The end of the video reveals that the building is now called “Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts”. RELATED: What If … by Chadwick Boseman? Roles affected by Black Panther 2 plans “Yesterday the letters were installed above the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts,” the school said in a tweet that accompanied the video. “A true icon that has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman.”

Howard first revealed that he would rename his College of Fine Arts after the Black Panther actor in May. The university also announced at the time that Walt Disney Companys executive chairman Bob Iger would create a foundation named after Boseman and raise funds to build a new arts center on the Howard Campus in Washington, DC. . Following the announcement, Boseman’s family said in a statement: “Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts while enrolled in Howard and remained dedicated to combat throughout his career, and he would be delighted with this development. His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist he became, committed to truth, integrity and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling. ” The late actor graduated from Howard in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts in Directing. RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Plays Multiple Versions of Black Panther in What If …? Boseman was first introduced as T’Challa / Black Panther in 2016 Captain America: Civil War and reprized the role in Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Boseman’s last appearance as T’Challa was the character’s voice in a recent episode of the animated series What if … from Marvel? He also played Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Go up (2014) and Thurgood Marshall in Marshal (2017). The actor died in August 2020 at the age of 43 following a long battle with colon cancer. A number of Boseman’s co-stars paid tribute to the late actor on the first anniversary of his death on August 28 this year. RELATED: Anthony Mackie Shares Heartfelt Memory For Chadwick Boseman Specifically, Marvel Studios posted a photo of Boseman on their social media accounts, with the message “Honor our friend, our inspiration and our king, Chadwick Boseman.” Actor Lupita Nyong’o, who portrayed King T’Challa’s love interest Nakia, also posted a photo of her and Boseman in their Black Panther disguises. She wrote: “Little did I know that I could miss his laughter and silence in equal measure. I do. I do … A year after he passed away, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains alive with me as well. “ Black Panther is streaming on Disney + now, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently scheduled for July 8, 2022. KEEP READING: Black Panther 2 Has A Good Candidate For The MCU’s Dark Avengers Source: Deadline, Youtube Aquamans Jason Momoa launches new dark suit for his DCEU sequel

