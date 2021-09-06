In the FX series on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, it’s not just the president who is guilty

But if Impeachment: American Crime Story recognizes #MeToo, that also complicates the narrative, and maybe even serves as a course correction. When the movement first emerged, the focus was largely on punishing bad actors and eliminating problematic people, a hunt and purge campaign that has spread to other areas of justice. social. But in this tale, the world of the 90s is not a binary place, divided into innocent women and predatory men. It is a complex network of motivations and major and minor actors, in which women are not only accomplices. They largely run the show.

Lewinsky never fits perfectly into the #MeToo model. Unlike Clinton’s accusers who complained about unwanted advances such as Paula Jones, whose sexual harassment trial was the road to Lewinsky’s downfall, she has always argued their relationship was consensual. She was not a pure and helpless victim. She was an agency person, capable of her own bad choices. In the series, she talks about Clinton in a lunar fashion, clinging to the trinkets the married president gave her, desperately awaiting her late-night phone calls. She doesn’t want any reward, payout, or public apology on the show. She wants it.

This is not to exonerate Clinton himself from his spectacular poor judgment and participation in a grossly unequal and fundamentally cruel power dynamic. The show doesn’t let him get away with it, even though it suggests he had genuine affection for Lewinsky; almost every word he utters, to her and to anyone else, is a whispered lie designed to save his own skin. But when it comes to making Lewinsky suffer in a way that has truly changed her life, the real guilt lies with women.

Theres Ann Coulter, played by Cobie Smulders as the alcoholic boss of a right-wing conspiratorial lounge, looking from all angles to take down Bill Clinton. (It’s a coup, and we are it, she purrs at one point to her countrymen, holding a bottle of wine.) Theres Betty Currie, the President’s personal secretary, whose kindness to Lewinsky masks the fact that his loyalty is firmly on the Clintons’ side. There’s Susan Carpenter McMillan, an anti-abortion activist who convinces Paula Jones to back out of a hefty settlement offer and pursue a lawsuit creating the opening for Lewinsky’s downfall and leading Jones straight to the massacre. Theres Lucianne Goldberg, a literary agent in search of dollar signs, who convinces a bureaucrat named Linda Tripp to record her rambling phone calls with Lewinsky, providing hard evidence that will publicize the scandal.

And above all, there is Tripp, the real protagonist of the series: the person who sets action in motion and has to bear the consequences of what she has done. In many ways, the whole series functions as some sort of supervillain origin story, a study of how an obscure government employee disgusted with what she sees as Clinton’s lower class behavior. makes its way to the hub of a national scandal. In it, Tripp befriends Lewinsky by chance, becomes her confidant, records their conversations for possible exposure, and convinces herself that she is still looking for Lewinsky’s best interests. She’s a kid. She needed someone to save her. If it was my own daughter, I would have done the same, she told Jones’ lawyers. The series postulates that his motivation is ultimately less political than psychological: a usual wallflower suddenly finds himself at the center of the story, important for the first time in his life. It’s intoxicating.

How true is this version of the Tripps story, never know; Tripp died of cancer in 2020, so she’s not available to share her side. (Lewinsky, for her part, does not appear to have forgiven; she refers to Tripps’ betrayal in a Proust Questionnaire in this month Vanity ShowIt’s an irony that while the show tries to understand Tripp, it often describes her as a caricature: a middle-aged middle-aged suburban divorcee, lonely and sad, eating Utz fries and unpacking some microwave dinners. Yet he portrays her as a person in control of her destiny, painfully aware of how her life will change, stoically accepting the pain when culture uses her, laughs at her and spits it out.

Indeed, Tripp gets a fairer jerk off the show than Jones. While the script never doubts Jones is telling the truth, it describes her as a cartoon haybean, unable to understand how she is handled and unable to keep up with sharks. Even though the series suggests that late-night television was unduly cruel to Lewinsky and Tripp, it makes Jones the butt of similar kinds of jokes. It could stem from the coastal condescension of garden varieties, or the fact that Jones lost her credibility with the Hollywood left when she finally endorsed Donald Trump. But like Amanda Hess wrote in The New York Times, the fact that Jones was never taken seriously is a visible stain on #MeToo, proof that stories of sexual misconduct aren’t always fully told, or heard universally.

Overall, Jones, like Lewinsky, comes across as a victim of the women around him, the actors who genuinely move the scandal forward. When Starr looks set to drop his investigation and admit he can’t afford to bring down Clinton, Coulter and Goldberg rush in, finding creative ways to pick up the worst dirt. While Jones’ lawyers seem content with a financial settlement, McMillan can play chess and see a way to overthrow a presidency. Women are often the smartest in the room, the most determined, the most competent. (When Hillary Clinton finally gets screen time, in the seventh episode, she immediately proves to be better at PR than anyone on the White House staff.) And, by definition, they’re the cruelest, because they play their role so well. In a piece from 2019 in Atlantic, Caitlin Flanagan examined the ways in which human resources departments have facilitated sexual harassment in the workplace, creating a set of processes that ultimately protect those responsible. Ultimately it’s a more nuanced way of seeing #MeToo as a whole, it’s not just a problem of men who need to be reformed, but of a system that selectively ignores certain peoples including humanity. serving others needs.

This matches the way the series handles Lewinsky itself, which would have gave him his opinion on every scene. The scripts don’t spare her from criticism or paint her as a heroine of the moment; she is naive, privileged, fickle and pathetically delusional. But she is human. This seems to be the main message of Lewinsky’s current public incarnation, in which she presents herself as an anti-bullying advocate, a voice for those rejected by modern culture. Although she has writing about how #MeToo changed her perspective on her personal story, it seems focused less on a particular social justice cause than on the larger goal of forcing kindness on culture and emphasizing the dynamic that allows people who have the most power to mistreat the people who have less.

The need to change that power by telling the right stories seems the key to understanding why Lewinsky would want to be on a series that once again makes public the darkest moments of his life. When Lewinsky first stepped out of the shadows in 2014, I remember wondering if it was wise to build a public identity around these old events, to pose for glamorous photos and to open up, a again, to accusations of frivolity and egocentricity. But now I understand his calculation. The story was too big, too broad, too memorable; that would define his life no matter what. So what better way to assert her own power than to say it herself, warts and everything in between? To own it, and yes, to take advantage of it because in the end, it is complicated, and it is his.